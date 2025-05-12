Ekta World Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity: "A Home That Cares"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Ekta World, one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers, has announced a significant brand transformation with the unveiling of a new logo and refreshed identity that embodies the company's evolving philosophy: "A Home That Cares."

With over 95 completed & ongoing projects and more than 15,000 families happily settled in Ekta World homes, the company enters a new chapter that reinforces its foundational valuestrust, quality, and emotional connectionwhile embracing a more intuitive, lifestyle-aligned approach to real estate development.

The official reveal of the new logo and brand film has commenced on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in a campaign that coincides meaningfully with Mother's Day, a day symbolic of warmth, comfort, and careall virtues that define the Ekta World experience.

"This transformation is not just about a new lookit reflects a deeper promise," said Mr. Ashok Mohanani, Chairman of Ekta World. "Our biggest priority is ensuring that our customers instantly recognise the intuitive, heartfelt way in which we build. We understand what they seek in a home, and we are committed to delivering that with care and precision."

The new brand positioningA Home That Caresbuilds on the previous positioning of "Achieve. Innovate." and signals Ekta World's enhanced focus on thoughtful design, intuitive layouts, eco-conscious practices, and Vaastu-compliant spaces. The company remains committed to delivering projects that are not only architectural benchmarks but also genuine reflections of modern lifestyles.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Mohanani, MD & CEO of Ekta World, shared, "We don't just build houseswe build homes. While our foundation remains anchored in excellence and innovation, what truly differentiates us is our unwavering alignment with our customers' evolving aspirations. The new brand identity is a heartfelt tribute to the feedback and trust our customers have shared with us over the years."

This strategic repositioning comes at a time when discerning homebuyers are looking beyond square footage and amenitiesthey are seeking belonging, purpose, and emotional resonance. Ekta World's new identity reflects precisely that sentiment.

