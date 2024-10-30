Elan Malls: A Premier Destination for Diverse Retail Experiences and Immersive Festivities

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 30: With Diwali right around the corner, Elan Malls are transforming into the ultimate destinations for celebration, joy and unforgettable experiences. With a commitment to inclusivity, world-class design, a diverse mix of renowned brands and an exciting lineup of immersive events, Elan Malls are reimagining the shopping and leisure experience.

Whether shopping for the perfect gift for your loved ones, indulging in a delicious meal or soaking in the festive atmosphere, Elan Malls offer something for everyone, promising to elevate the festive spirit this Diwali.

A Destination for All

Elan Malls are thoughtfully designed as inclusive destinations, offering something for visitors of all ages. From the young to the young-at-heart, everyone can find enjoyment here. Whether you are indulging in retail therapy, planning a fun family outing or catching the latest blockbuster, Elan Malls provides a curated mix of experiences that cater to all. This dedication to inclusivity sets Elan Malls apart, making them a must-visit destination during the festive season.

Elan's Iconic Malls

Elan's portfolio of malls including Elan Epic Mall in Sector 70, Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Elan Town Centre in Sector 67 and Elan Mercado Mall in Sector 80, are each a destination in themselves. From the grand luxury of Elan Epic Mall featuring the largest water body ever seen in a mall to the lively atmosphere at Elan Miracle, each mall is designed to offer a unique shopping and leisure experience. Elan Mercado blends retail with a modern market experience, while Elan Town Centre, a Colonial Masterpiece is perfect for those seeking a blend of lifestyle and convenience.

Elan Miracle Mall: A Hub of Celebration and Convenience

Located on the bustling Dwarka Expressway, Elan Miracle Mall is a beacon for shoppers and leisure seekers alike. Known for its unique architecture and grand scale, Elan Miracle offers a diverse tenant mix including recently launched NewU, House of Rare, Boba Bhai and BlissClub along with popular brands like Zudio, McDonald's, California Burrito, Haldiram's, INTUNE By Shoppers Stop, The Souled Store, Fabindia, Hidesign, Mama Earth, Mogli's Coffee, Barista, SUGAR Cosmetics, Anytime Fitness, Puma, Meena Bazar, BlueStone, Giva, Gianis, Domino's, VIP Bags, Me n Moms, Eye Care, Namish and Tarunaie Creations, catering to a wide range of tastes. Whether shopping, dining or entertainment, Elan Miracle promises a memorable experience for everyone.

Ankit Sharma, VP-Leasing, Elan Group said, "From exclusive collections that inspire thoughtful gifting to various engaging events and festive offers, we aim to be the go-to destination for all your festive needs. Our dedicated team is committed to ensuring that every visitor feels welcomed and celebrated. With the introduction of new leading brands at Elan Miracle Mall, we are further enhancing the shopping experience and reinforcing our position as the premier destination for festive joy and togetherness."

Elan Epic Mall: Redefining Luxury Retail Experiences

Elan Epic Mall is an architectural marvel located in Sector 70, Gurugram, known for offering an unparalleled luxury retail experience. It boasts the largest indoor water body in any mall, creating a resort-like ambience that enhances the shopping experience. Shoppers can indulge in premium brands such as INTUNE by Shoppers Stop and HomeStop while enjoying top-tier entertainment at Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas. Elan Epic Mall's expansive design, coupled with its unique attractions, makes it the ultimate destination for those seeking an upscale shopping experience paired with entertainment and fine dining, especially during the festive season.

Atamjot Singh, VP-Leasing, Elan Group said, "At Elan, we believe the festive season is a time to come together and celebrate. Our thoughtfully designed spaces feature a blend of entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. This year, we are going the extra mile to make every visit special and ensure everyone feels the festive spirit."

Elan Town Centre Mall: Colonial Elegance Meets Modern Retail

Situated in Sector 67, Gurugram, Elan Town Centre stands out for its stunning Colonial-inspired architecture, offering a blend of lifestyle and convenience. This premium mall is home to leading brands like House of Believe, Khadim, Domino's, Costa Coffee, Castle Barbeque, Gianis and Zoreko, alongside PVR Cinemas. With its carefully curated mix of retail, entertainment and dining options, Elan Town Centre creates an intimate yet vibrant atmosphere, making it a go-to spot for festive shopping and celebrations during Diwali.

Elan Mercado Mall: A Fusion of Retail with Contemporary Marketplace

Nestled in Sector 80, Elan Mercado offers a dynamic combination of retail and marketplace experiences. Its modern design and well-planned layout provide a convenient shopping experience, with a mix of operational brands like Domino's, Kings Kulfi, KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, Bikanervala, Burger Singh, Big Echo, PVR Cinemas and the newly launched Cut and Style Salon. Designed to cater to the urban shopper, Elan Mercado provides not only ease of access but also a vibrant festive charm with curated events and promotions, making it a must-visit destination for all.

New Store Openings

Adding to the festive fervour, several renowned brands are set to join Elan Malls, further enhancing its vibrant mix. Shoppers can soon enjoy the latest offerings from brands like Levi's, Snitch, Bata, Being Human, Sweetdreams and Himalaya Opticals which are planned to open at Elan Miracle Mall. At Elan Epic Mall, new arrivals such as Pita Pit, Headmasters, Honeyman, Bartari and Jockey will enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, Blink will soon debut at Elan Town Centre.

