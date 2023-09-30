ELCINA Announces Winners of the 48th ELCINA Awards for Excellence in Electronics Hardware Manufacturing & Services 2022-23
New Delhi (India), September 30 – The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious ELCINA Awards 2022-23, recognizing outstanding achievements in the Electronics Manufacturing sector. Celebrating its 48th edition, these awards, presented by Electronica India, continue to acknowledge, and applaud the exceptional contributions of electronics and IT hardware manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India. This year, ELCINA received a staggering 84 entries, making it one of the most competitive editions in its history.
The ELCINA Awards are a legacy and well respected as a true measure of excellence. The Awards have sustained for last 48 years and continue to attract high participation every year. The Association leaders have ensured that due process is followed in selection with the objective of encouraging electronics companies to achieve the highest standards and compete worldwide in this highly competitive zero duty industry.
The Awards are supported by officials of Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India and CPCB, Ministry of Environment which lends immense weight to the initiative.
These awards recognize and honor excellence in various categories, including exports, quality, innovation, business excellence, research and development, sustainability, Startup and more. The winners are:
- EXPORTS
- Large Scale
1st Prize: TDK India Private Limited, Kalyani
2nd Prize: Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Chennai
2nd Prize: AT & S India Pvt. Ltd., Mysore
- SME
1st Prize: Parker Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad
2nd Prize: Sahasra Electronic Solutions Limited
Certificate of Merit: KWK Resistors India Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore
Certificate of Merit: Sasmos HET Technologies Ltd., Bengaluru
- QUALITY
- Large Scale
1st Prize: Syrma SGS Technology Limited, Chennai
2nd Prize: AT & S India Pvt. Ltd., Mysore
Certificate of Merit: Molex India Private Limited, Bangalore
Certificate of Merit: Barco Electronic Systems Private Limited, Noida
- SME
1st Prize: XPRO India Limited, Bankura
2nd Prize: Vishay Semiconductor India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai
Certificate of Merit: Avirata Defence Systems, Bangalore
Certificate of Merit: CII Guardian International Limited, Cochin
- ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION & SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
- Large Category
1st Prize: AT & S India Private Limited, Mysore
2nd Prize: Molex India Private Limited, Bangalore (Electronic Connectors)
2nd Prize: Molex India Private Limited, Bangalore (Wiring Harness)
Certificate of Merit: SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cochin
Certificate of Merit: Syrma SGS Technology Limited, Chennai
- SME Category
1st Prize: Elin Appliances Private Limited, Solan
Certificate of Merit: XPRO India Limited, Bankura
- RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
- Large Category
1st Prize: Molex India Private Limited, Bangalore
2nd Prize: Varroc Engineering Limited, Pune
Certificate of Merit: Imagine Marketing Limited (boat), Mumbai
- SME
1st Prize: Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), New Delhi
2nd Prize: XPRO India Limited, Bankura
Certificate of Merit: MEL Systems and Services Limited, Chennai
- EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION
- Large Category
1st Prize: Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi
2nd Prize: Molex India Private Limited, Bangalore
Certificate of Merit: TDK India Private Limited, Kalyani
- SME
1st Prize: Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), New Delhi
2nd Prize: Vehant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Noida
Certificate of Merit: XPRO India Limited, Bankura
Certificate of Merit: Einnosys Technologies LLP, Ahmedabad
- BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
- Large Category
1st Prize: SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Cochin
Special recognition for outstanding performance: CP PLUS (Aditya Infotech Ltd), Noida
2nd Prize: Continental Devices India Pvt. Ltd., Mohali
Certificate of Merit: Flextronics Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Chennai
- SME Category
1st Prize: Sahasra Electronics Pvt Ltd, Noida
2nd Prize: XPRO India Ltd, Bankura
- EXCELLENCE IN PCB MANUFACTURING
- Large Category
1st Prize: AT & S India Pvt. Ltd., Mysore
2nd Prize: Epitome Components Pvt. Ltd., Ahmednagar
- SME Category
1st Prize: Multiline Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Pune
Certificate of Merit: Sulakshana Circuits Limited, Hyderabad
- MOST PROMISING START-UPS
1st Prize (EMS): Think Semi Infotech Private Limited, Chengalpattu
1st Prize (R&D): Silizium Circuits Private Limited, Telengana
2nd Prize (EMS): Coratia Technologies Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Odisha
2nd Prize (R&D): CoreData Networks Pvt. Ltd., Noida
Certificate of Merit (Woman Startup Award): Medblue Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Lucknow
- ELCINA Special Jury Awards 2022-23
- Outstanding Performance in Promoting ESDM Sector: Tamil Nadu Guidance Team – led by Thiru. V. Vishnu, IAS. Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Guidance
- Exemplary Contribution to Development of Electronics Sector in India: India Semiconductor Mission Team led by Shri Amitesh Sinha, IRAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT
- Exemplary Contribution to Development of Semiconductor Eco-System in India: Applied Materials India Pvt. Ltd., Faridabad
- Outstanding Contribution to Technology & Value Chain Development for Electronics Manufacturing: MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Chennai
- Electronics Company of the Year: Kaynes Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Mysore
- Electronics Man (Person) of the Year: Guruprasad Mudlapur – President Bosch Group in India and Managing Director Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Bangalore
ELCINA extends hearty congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to the Electronics Manufacturing industry in India. These achievements serve as a testament to the industry’s excellence and serve as an inspiration for further innovation and growth.
