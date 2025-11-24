Elitecon International Ltd Surges 5 percent on Stellar Q2 Results; Reports 318 percent Quarterly Sales Jump and 195 percent Half-Yearly Profit Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Elitecon International Ltd (EIL), a leading manufacturer and trader of premium tobacco and allied products, witnessed a remarkable market performance on Monday as its share price climbed approximately 5 percent to an intraday high of Rs 109.75 per share, up from its previous closing of Rs 104.55 per share. This upward momentum reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s robust financial trajectory and strategic business initiatives.

The company’s impressive quarterly performance has been a key driver of market enthusiasm. For Q2FY26, Elitecon reported extraordinary growth metrics, with net sales surging 318 percent to Rs 2,192.09 crore and net profit increasing 63 percent to Rs 117.20 crore compared to Q1FY26. On a half-yearly basis, the company demonstrated even more compelling growth, with H1FY26 net sales climbing 581 percent to Rs 3,735.64 crore and net profit expanding 195 percent to Rs 117.20 crore relative to H1FY25. These figures underscore the company’s exceptional operational efficiency and market demand for its diversified product portfolio.

Adding to shareholder value, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Re. 0.05 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date set for Wednesday, November 12, 2025. This dividend distribution reinforces management’s commitment to rewarding stakeholder confidence during this period of accelerated growth.

Established in 1987, Elitecon International Ltd specializes in manufacturing and trading a comprehensive range of tobacco and allied products catering to both domestic and international markets. The company’s diversified offerings include smoking mixtures, cigarettes, pouch khaini, zarda, flavoured molesis tobacco, yummy filter khaini, and other tobacco-based items, complemented by well-recognized brands such as “Inhale” for cigarettes, “Al Noor” for sheesha, and “Gurh Gurh” for smoking mixtures. With a strong international footprint spanning the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and European markets including the UK, EIL is strategically positioned for further expansion, with plans to introduce chewing tobacco, snuff grinders, and match-related articles to its product ecosystem.

