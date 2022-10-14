ELMED Probiotics conferred with Times Achievers 2022: Founder & MD Pruthvin Reddy M & Co-founder and director Nikhil Konkathi received the honors

October 14: ELMED Probiotics is an Exclusive Probiotics manufacturing company offering innovative Probiotic supplements in various dosage forms, such as Capsules, Sachets, Drops, Syrups, and suspensions. Their goal is to help people live better lives through their easy-to-use products. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hyderabad, India. The facility is USFDA registered along with being ISO, WHO-GMP and HACCP certified. They are equipped with an expert team of professionals having hands-on experience in R&D, Production & Quality Control.

The scintillating event was organized by Times Group at Novotel Hotel, Juhu in Mumbai, on 10th October in the presence of many eminent personalities, including highly acclaimed director of this year’s blockbuster film Bhulbhulaya 2, Mr AneesBazmee and gorgeous Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

The management at ELMED firmly believes that Quality has to be built into the product by design. Hence, the products developed in the R&D follow the Quality by Design (QBD) approach in line with ICH -Q8 (International Conference on Harmonization). Owing to Technology transfer from R&D, process validation and stability, studies of the product are carried out as per ICH guidelines. “Critical to the Quality of our products is our manufacturing facility, which enables a Complete closed-loop manufacturing process with automated control and monitoring systems. Standard operating and testing procedures are established governing all aspects of manufacturing in line with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

There is a popular saying that “Don’t mix your personal life with professional life.” Well, this statement has been proved wrong by the founders of ELMED. The company was founded by two friends – Mr. Pruthivin Reddy and Mr. Nikhil Konkathi. This successful duo did their masters together in the USA. Post completion of their master’s, they worked in various healthcare companies where they both enjoyed working together and soon decided to start a firm on their own back in their hometown Hyderabad. They are both serial entrepreneurs with an edge of compassion. Under their guidance and leadership, ELMED is growing rapidly. People are the driving force in any organization, and at ELMED, the utmost importance to the people. ELMED has been growing rapidly by engaging creative, self-motivated, and proactive people ever since its inception.

They take immense pride in having an impressive product portfolio, efficient workforce, and strong technological know-how. Their technical team is led by Mr. KrishnaiahCheraka, who comes with 25+ years of experience in upstream and downstream processing. Their Sales & Marketing team is led by Mr. Teja Varma, who is a passionate salesman by heart. He is a graduate of IIM Calcutta and is now responsible for driving the sales of the company. As of date, ELMED is exporting Probiotic supplements to 12+ countries worldwide and still counting. Probiotics today have come a long way from being considered an “adjuvant” to an independent therapy, with proven efficacies in treating difficult-to-treat chronic conditions. Especially after the pandemic, probiotics have taken centre stage in the nutrition industry.

The probiotics Market is expected to reach US$ 2.27 billion with a CAGR of 9% during 2021–2027. Elmed Probiotics has been developing many innovative products in the probiotic space. They are the first company in the world to offer Saccharomyces boulardii& Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG in the form of a stable emulsion. One of their flagship products includes Bacillus clausii Oral Suspension. Lately, ELMED has added companies like Alkem Laboratories and Hetero Healthcare to its client portfolio and is now proud to be manufacturing some of the leading Probiotic brands in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor