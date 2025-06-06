Elon Musk's Starlink gets license to offer satellite internet services in India

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company Starlink has been given license by the government to launch GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) services, VSAT Services and ISP Category-A under unified license.

Starlink is the third company to receive the nod for GMPCS sevices from the Department of Telecom, after OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license authorizes the use of satellite technology for global mobile communication, providing connectivity seamlessly in the entire area of operation, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

According to the Department of Telecommunications, GMPCS enables mobile communication services via satellite for users, especially in those regions where terrestrial networks' connectivity is limited.

License holders deploy satellite terminals and ensure secure, continuous service with compliance with global standards.

According to DoT, the license mandates adherence to privacy, lawful interception, and satellite transmission standards.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters on Thursday that once licenses are given, the spectrum will be allocated to them.

Scindia said that internet penetration can only be increased through satellite communication services, especially in remote areas where laying wires and installing towers would be difficult.

Recently, Airtel and Jio have also partnered with Starlink to bring the latter's high-speed satellite internet services to their customers in India. Starlink will use Airtel and Jio's strong dealership network to sell and promote its services.

In mid-April, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Starlink.

Their discussions covered "Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal had said in a post on X.

