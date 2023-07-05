Embracing Grace and Glamour in Style, Disha Patani shines on the July 2023 Cover of HELLO!

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: HELLO! magazine, an initiative of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has unveiled cover of its July 2023 issue featuring the sultry and sensational Bollywood actress, Disha Patani. With an exquisite blend of grace and glamour, Disha captivates readers with her charm on the cover of this special edition. As the cover girl, Disha Patani is seen dazzling in a sequined silver bodycon dress, mesmerizing long hair, striking smokey makeup and a statement diamond necklace.

In an enchanting visual journey, the July issue of HELLO! takes its readers across the seas to the mystic land of Qatar, where they shot the stunning cover with Disha who has recently made waves with her hit song in Project K and is currently the talk of the town. This issue serves as a celebration of her talent and rising stardom.

The issue focuses on the thriving Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and showcases the best of talent across various streaming platforms. From the influential content heads at Netflix and Amazon, namely Monica Shergill and Aparna Purohit, to exceptional actors like Vijay Varma, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kulhari, and Rasika Dugal, and acclaimed directors such as Vikramaditya Motwane and Raj Nidimoru, this issue features the creme de la creme of the streaming industry.

Talking about the issue, Avarna Jain, Editorial Chairperson of HELLO! shares, "Our July 2023 edition showcases the epitome of elegance and talent with Disha Patani gracing our cover. In this edition, readers will discover a mesmerizing blend of captivating interviews, stunning visuals, and stories that highlight the best of the streaming industry. The issue also celebrates the remarkable achievements of Bollywood stars in Hollywood. All in all, the issue offers an exquisite mix of entertainment and inspiration."

Recognizing the growing trend of Bollywood stars making a seamless shift to Hollywood, HELLO! July issue highlights some of the biggest stars who have crossed over to the West. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt among others, take center stage in discussing their experiences and achievements in the international arena. Additionally, readers can enjoy an exclusive interview with Priyanka Chopra, where she candidly opens up about her journey, marriage, motherhood, and more.

The magazine also takes its readers down south to Hyderabad for a delightful designer muse shoot with Anushree Reddy and the stunning Miheeka Bajaj, wife of Rana Daggubati. This visually enchanting segment showcases the fusion of fashion, culture, and elegance, making it a must-read for fashion enthusiasts.

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Sanchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spain's !HOLA! Magazine. Since its debut in India with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, HELLO! has taken its readers into the homes of celebrities and their lifestyle, not shying away from portraying them in light of their trials and triumphs and embracing their visions and dreams. HELLO! is a mirror to inspiring personalities across a broad spectrum, from the corporate to the entertainment world, across royalty, the arts, philanthropy, sports, and more. It is the playground for all who put India on the world map.

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit in.hellomagazine.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor