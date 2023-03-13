Emergence of successful startups and new businesses in the modern era

Successful startups and new businesses in the modern era

New Delhi (India), March 13: The 21st century has seen a significant emergence of startups and new businesses fueled by advancements in technology and a growing interest in entrepreneurship in India. The country has a rich talent pool of skilled and educated workforce of engineers, developers, and other professionals well-versed in emerging technologies thus making it an attractive destination for business. Overall, the emergence of startups and new businesses in the 21st century is a testament to the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology. As these trends continue to evolve, they will likely shape the future of business and the global economy for years to come.

Here is a look at a few startup businesses that are critical players in India’s growth story and are opening up new markets and revenue streams.

The Fragrance People – India’s first Candle Retail Chain that offers Home Decor and all kinds of aromatic lifestyle products such as Candles, Diffusers, Incense, Potpourri and many more. The store of the company offers an extensive and unique range of candles & accessories that are perfect for gifting or home decor. The manufacturing facility of the company ensures satisfaction of its employees as every item is also quality-checked before it makes it onto the shelves. This guarantees high-quality candles, décor and accessories to every customer purchasing from The Fragrance People.

WoodenStreet – An Indian-based online furniture store that offers a wide range of furniture products for homes and offices. WoodenStreet specializes in providing customized furniture solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. They offer a variety of furniture styles, including modern, contemporary, traditional, and vintage, and their products are made from high-quality materials such as solid wood, engineered wood, and metal. In addition to furniture, WoodenStreet also offers home decor products, such as rugs, curtains, and lighting fixtures. The company is known for its excellent customer service, with a dedicated team of customer support professionals who are available to assist customers with any queries or concerns they may have.

SpaceMantra – A Pioneering B2B online platform for the construction & design industry that started in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. On its mission to create the best online marketplace that offers a one-stop engaging digital solution to simplify and fasten the procurement process in the construction and interior industry, by using innovative technology that brings buyers and sellers together for a fulfilling business. The company currently has over 500 users on their platform, primarily focusing on contractors, developers, and those building their homes. It has tied up with around 400 brands with over 1,00,000 listed products. With approx 100 employees in the company, SpaceMantra is supplying across India and plans to open 3-4 more warehouses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Fat Tiger – A modern Qsr and Café chain that offers Momo, Burgers, Pizza, Drinks and much more. Established in 2019, this unique Café chain was an instant hit for Pan Asian cuisine in various flavours. it was the first Indian brand to bring middle-class consumers modern teas, oriental meal bowls at modest prices and other unique offerings to choose from. The brand has been an integral part of India’s history and culinary culture and brings internationally acclaimed teas, beverages, and expertly made dumplings with a modern touch, along with options for several other wholesome meals. What started as a small venture with one outlet is now a pioneer in the Indian QSR industry with 50+ outlets in 22 cities.

Netsetgo Media – A global Mobile advertising company that is dedicated to empowering mobile advertising solutions to brands and agencies by helping them in the most effective and efficient way to reach their target audience. The team at Netsetgo is specialised in driving mobile user acquisition for apps of all genres, from any industry’s leading brands to innovative start-ups. Netsetgo consistently adapts and delivers strategic traffic sources insuring highly engaging users.

Saraf Furniture – An Indian-based online furniture store that specializes in handcrafted furniture made from solid wood. The company was founded in 2015 and has since become a prominent furniture retailer in India, known for its high-quality craftsmanship and unique designs. Saraf Furniture offers a wide range of furniture products for homes and offices, including beds, dining tables, sofa sets, wardrobes, and more. The company uses sustainable and eco-friendly materials in its production processes and offers customization options for customers who want to personalize their furniture. In addition to its online store, Saraf Furniture has physical showrooms located in several major cities across India, where customers can see and touch the furniture before making a purchase. The company also offers free shipping and installation services for its products.

