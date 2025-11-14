Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Shares Allotment Online and GMP

The allotment of the Bengaluru-based solar manufacturing company Emmvee Photovoltaic Ltd will be finalised on Friday, November 14. Those who applied for Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO can check their allotment status on the official website of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) till today evening.

The 2,900 crore IPO was open for bidding on November 11 and closed on November 13. During this three-day of subscription period, the IPO was subscribed by 0.96 times, consisting of qualified institutional buyers subscribed 1.26 times, non-institutional investors bid for 0.30 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 1.06 times.

The IPO price range of Rs 206-Rs 217, with a lot size of 69 shares with minimum investment of Rs 14,214. The company comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 2,143.86 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 756.14 crore.

How to Check Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select issue type to Equity

3. Select issue name to 'Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd'

4. Enter application number or PAN no.

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on 'Search'

How to Check Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select equity and SME IPO bid details.

3. Select Symbol as 'Emmvee'

4. Enter PAN no and application no

5. Click on the submit button.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP

Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic are trading at Rs 0 in the grey market premium (GMP) at 9.54 pm on Friday, November 14, according to Investorgain. The estimated listing is expected to be flat at Rs 217, which is 0.00%. over the IPO price. Shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd will debut on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, November 18, at 10 am.