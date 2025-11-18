Emmvee Photovoltaic Shares Rebound 10% Above IPO Price After Flat Listing

Emmvee Photovoltaic shares are currently trading (at the time of writing this article) at 227 or 10% higher over the IPO price of Rs 217, despite being listed flat on the stock market debut on Tuesday, November 18, following the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The shares were open muted today at Rs 217 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO opened for bidding on November 11, 2025 and closed on November 13, 2025. The initial share sale of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd received 97% subscription of the issue size on the final day of bidding. The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 1.26 times, while the retail individual investor fetched 1.10 times. The non-institutional investor subscribed by 30%.

The market debut of Emmvee Photovoltaic Ltd is at par with the grey market estimation. Ahead of its shares listing, the unlisted shares of the company were trading flat at the IPO price of Rs 217, suggesting 0% grey market premium (GMP) over the IPO price, as per data on Investorgain.