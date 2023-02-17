Emotional journey, Joju in acting excellence; 'Iratta' releases outside Kerala today

'Iratta' is a film directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan with Joju George as the lead. The film, which tells the story of twin brothers Vinod and Pramod, is a thriller that hides a lot of suspense. The film released theatrically on February 3. The film has the distinction of being Joju George's first double role. The film is releasing outside Kerala from February 17, with suspenseful scenes and an unexpected climax.

What makes 'Iratta' different from other films is that the film is not the police story or the police station that we have seen so far. Tamil-Malayali actress Anjali is the heroine of the film. The film is jointly produced by Joju George's Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, Martin Prakat Films and Sijo Vadakan.

Not to mention Joju George, he is an actor who excels in his characters. If the audience who were shocked by 'Joseph' had watched Joju's performance in 'Iratta' with wide eyes, it can be understood from this that we are yet to see the actor in the person of Joju. 'Iratta' is another turning point in Joju George's career. It can be doubted. Srinda, Arya Salim, Srikanth Murali, Sabumon and Abhiram are the other main characters in the film.

The cinematography of 'Iratta' has been handled by Vijay, who has worked in the field of cinematography with Sameer Tahir, Shaiju Khalid and Girish Gangadharan. Anwar Ali's lyrics have been composed by Jakes Bijo, who gave the audience a handful of hit songs. Manu Antony is the editor. Art by Dilip Nath, Costume Design by Sameera Saneesh, Makeup by Ronex. Sanghatanam K Rajasekhar, Marketing&Media Plan Obscura.

