Emotional Sanjay Dutt gifts his favourite watch to Jay Patel(Producer) when he watched his non commercial Hollywood film ‘I am Gonna tell God everything’ for message of peace in world

October 11: When Indian American producer Jay Patel showed his non-commercial Hollywood film ‘I am Gonna tell God everything’ to actors Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani (Kamali), they were thrilled and stunned that he made such a thought-provoking short film on his own. In fact, Sanjay Dutt was so touched by the film that he gifted one of his most expensive watches to Jay Patel.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, actor R Madhavan in an emotional reaction to the film, called it an “eye-opener”. He wondered when did we turn into such horrendous beasts after seeing the devastating after-effects of war. Further, he called the film a must-watch.

While on the other hand, actor Randeep Hooda praised the non-commercial aspect of the film and called it a movie that will awaken your soul and leave you flabbergasted. Moreover, he said that the movie would spread awareness of the unimaginable things that happen to war victims.

‘I am Gonna tell God everything’ shows the plight of an innocent child in the war-torn region of Syria and depicts the devastating impacts of war in a rather moving fashion. It sends out a message of peace and harmony, which is quite relevant in the present-day context.

The film was written by Hollywood writer Katherine King. It has been co-produced by Abhishek Dudhaiya – who is also the producer and director of the movie ‘Bhuj – The Pride of India’, with Ajay Devgan in the lead.

‘I am Gonna tell God everything’ was screened at multiple locations across the country with several high-ranking officials, ambassadors, members of parliament, IAS -IPS officers, actors, etc., in attendance. For the wide-ranging public, Jay Patel announced that the film would be free to watch and would be released on YouTube on October 2, 2022. The film has since garnered millions of views.

In order to promote the message of peace and harmony, Jay Patel has requested Governors and government departments of various states as also the United Nations for a screening of his non-commercial film.

Movie Cast: Essam Ferris, Roman Mitichyan, ToktamAboozary, Naya Abou Mousa, Faruk Amireh, Hailey Winslow, Robert Tarpinian, Nour Bitar, Vivaan Bisoi, Massa Daoud, Jay Patel, Katherine King, Zein Khleif, Samer Sakka, Afshin De Jesus Hashemi, Omar Amir, MuditSachdev, and Abe Khalil.

Music by Snpyesen, Cinematography & Co-Produce by Hari K. Vedantam, Story & Directed by Dav Pin, Cinematography Film Editing by James Brown, Casting by Renee Garcia, Hamzah Saman, Digital partner-Media Fourth.

Jay Patel is also an entrepreneur who invests in projects that are close to his heart. One of Jay’s passion projects, along with his brother Paresh Ghelani, is the XPRIZE foundation, which is a leading platform in the world for solving grand challenges through incentive prizes. Other notable leaders in XPRIZE include Larry Page, Ratan Tata, Peter Diamonds, Robert Weiss, Anoushesh Ansari and Naveen Jain. They have also brought the XPRIZE foundation to India to solve India’s greatest challenges in areas like health, sanitation, women’s safety, access to clean water, waste management, etc.

