Empower Activity Camps – Building High Performance Corporate Teams

Team Building Outbound Training Activity at Empower Activity Camps, Kolad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Building passionate, highly charged, bonded teams has become a necessity for any organization to achieve success in today’s fast-paced world. Who could lead such initiatives better than a highly experienced, Army-trained instructor who has been groomed to perform effectively in high-stress environments

Col. Naval Kohli, an Indian Army veteran and the co-founder of Empower Activity Camps, along with his team, has been transforming corporate teams in the serene natural environment of Empower Activity Camps, Kolad. Using adventure and fun activities as training tools on an experiential learning platform, individuals and organizations are geared into honing leadership skills, managing stress, and mitigating risks.

Empower Activity Camps is situated in the beautifully lush green natural surroundings of Kolad, Maharashtra. It is spread over 50 acres of beautifully landscaped surroundings providing an ideal setting for Outbound learning. The team building & training activities organized at the campsite are designed to challenge individuals and groups physically, mentally, and emotionally. The activities are tailored to meet the specific needs of each organization and are conducted in a safe and controlled environment.

“The natural environment of Kolad adds an extra element of challenge and excitement to the activities, making them even more effective in promoting skill development,” says Col Kohli.

Outbound training (OBT) is an excellent way to promote teamwork and collaboration in the workplace. The activities at Empower Activity Camps are designed to help individuals develop these skills while also having fun. Raft Building & Rowing, Zip-line, Dynamic Challenge Course and Obstacle course are just a few examples of the activities offered at the camp. These activities require individuals to work together as a team, communicate effectively, and take calculated risks. Experiential learning is a proven method to develop leadership qualities and build high-performance teams.

Empower Activity Camps is almost 17 years into operation. During this period, they have been training partners with over 650 top corporate entities. Besides conducting training at their own location where they have built infrastructure for the same, Empower Activity Camps have been doing OBT pan India and overseas locations- USA, Singapore, Malaysia & Kuwait. Col. Naval Kohli and his team have years of experience in training individuals and organizations to work together efficiently. They ensure that participants engage in various life-experience team-building activities that help them understand the importance of teamwork and sound leadership. Converting teams into High-Performance Teams is their USP.

If you’re looking for a fun-filled yet challenging team-building experience with lots of learning, Empower Activity Camps is the ideal destination. Team Empower ensures that participants gain valuable life skills that can help them both professionally and personally. The camp offers an ideal blend of adventure and learning, which makes it a unique and valuable experience for any group or organization. So, come and experience the thrill of learning and adventure at Empower Activity Camps!

