Empower Activity Camps’ Outbound Training Brings New Dynamics in Corporate Working

Corporate outbound training at Empower Activity Camps, Kolad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: In a world where corporate training has become a necessity to foster effective teamwork and leadership skills, Empower Activity Camps stands out as a beacon of excellence. This passion-driven organization is revolutionizing corporate outbound training with its unique approach and dedicated methods, making it a preferred choice for over 650+ top corporate entities.

Nestled amidst the lush green natural surroundings of Kolad, Maharashtra, Empower Activity Camps covers a sprawling 50-acre landscape, offering an ideal setting for experiential learning in the great outdoors. With a rich history of 17 years in operation, Empower Activity Camps have garnered a reputation for its exceptional outbound training programs, meticulously designed to cater to the specific needs and objectives of participants.

Led by Col. Naval Kohli, former army personnel and the Managing Director and co-founder of Empower Activity Camps, the organization boasts a team of experienced trainers who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their programs. Col. Naval Kohli has 24 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army, including deployment in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force. Recognized for his outstanding contribution to peacekeeping, he has been awarded the French National Medal of Defence by the Government of France.

Empower Activity Camps’ success lies in their ability to transform teams into high-performance units. Through a range of carefully crafted Outbound activities, participants are immersed in real-life experiences that underscore the importance of effective communication and sound leadership. From tackling challenging outdoor tasks to overcoming obstacles together, the training programs aim to instil a sense of unity and foster stronger connections within teams.

What sets Empower Activity Camps apart is not only their expertise but also their extensive network of training partners, which includes some of the biggest names in the corporate world and training right up to the USA. With a portfolio of over 650 esteemed organizations, Empower Activity Camps has become a trusted ally in developing high-performance teams across industries.

Speaking about Empower Activity Camps’ philosophy, Col. Naval Kohli stated, “Our motto is ‘Learn’n Leisure,’ and we are deeply committed to providing participants with an unforgettable experience amidst nature. Our aim is to enhance human effectiveness through experiential learning, where individuals can enjoy the beauty of their surroundings while honing crucial skills for success in the corporate world.”

Indeed, the impact of Empower Activity Camps’ outbound training goes beyond the training itself. Participants not only gain valuable skills but also create lasting memories that transcend the confines of the training program. The connections forged in the picturesque landscapes of Kolad become the foundation for stronger collaboration and camaraderie within teams, leading to enhanced productivity and success in the workplace.

As Empower Activity Camps continue to reshape corporate dynamics, their dedication to excellence and commitment to empowering individuals and organizations remains unwavering. Backed by their unique methods and experienced trainers, they are well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of team dynamics in the corporate world, one transformative program at a time.

