Empower Activity Camps Unveils Exciting Summer Camp Program for Children starting from March 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Empower Activity Camps, a venture of Army veterans, is excited to announce the upcoming Children’s Summer Camps, from 19th March to 4th June 2023. The camp offers perfect environment and opportunity for children to unshackle from confined living, step into the lap of “Mother Nature” and have an exciting, fun-filled summer with loads of learnings.

Summer Camps have always been popular among children and parents alike. They provide an opportunity for children to make new friends, build self-confidence, learn decision-making and leadership skills, experience nature and rural life and go back home with higher self-esteem. The Camp at Empower Activity Camps near Kolad is open to children aged 8 to 18 years, and the cost is Rs 13,500- per child. White Water Rafting nearby may be included for 14 years and above, at an extra cost.

The offerings of the camp include travel from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune to the campsite and back, meals from lunch on day one to lunch on day five, stay in dormitories (AC) or Swiss Cottage Tents (Air-Cooled) with attached washroom facilities. Boys and girls will be in segregated accommodation. Girls will be under the close supervision of a lady caretaker. The camp provides international standard safety gear, trained/qualified staff and round-the-clock security. Empower is associated with a large number of reputed schools and educational institutions and over 650 corporates.

“At Empower Activity Camps, we believe that children should have the opportunity to experience the joys of nature and adventure, while also learning important life skills. Our summer camps are designed to provide a fun filled and safe environment for children to develop self-confidence, leadership skills, and a deeper appreciation for the natural world around them.” – Col. Naval Kohli, Co-Founder of Empower Activity Camps.

Anil Bhasin, MD of Empower Activity Camps, states, ‘At Empower Activity Camps, our theme is Learn n’ Leisure and we strive to create Good Human Beings. We are unwaveringly dedicated to delivering a unique and thoroughly enjoyable experience for our campers, one that seamlessly combines the elements of education and leisure in a manner that actively encourages and facilitates personal growth and development.’

Empower Activity Camps is a passion-driven training company with a outbound training, adventure and holiday resort built on a 50-acre picturesque expanse of table land adjoining a hill on one side and a lake on the other. Founded by Col Naval Kohli and Anil Bhasin, the resort is just 120 km from Mumbai and 100 km from Pune. Located near Kolad, Empower Activity Camps has all the necessary infrastructure for Outbound activities. So, don’t miss out on this opportunity for your child to have an unforgettable summer experience while learning important life skills.

For more information and registration, please visit their website https://empowercamp.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor