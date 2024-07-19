Empowering Communities: V.L. Infra's Commitment to Improving Water Supply and Infrastructure Across India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: If there is water that is unfit to drink or roads that are not safe to walk on, the entire societal system is jeopardized. These support systems drive a nation's growth, and their infrastructure is essential for both nation-building and industrial progress.

Infrastructure encompasses highways, railways, water supply, hospitals, and the construction of technological equipment. Recognizing its importance, the government has introduced numerous schemes to bolster infrastructure development. Among these, the "Jal Jivan Mission (JJM)" stands out, aiming to combat water contamination and ensure a steady supply of safe drinking water delivered directly to households.

This mission has spurred public and private sector organizations to participate, fostering business opportunities rooted in social responsibility. The JJM project prioritizes water supply connections for rural and semi-urban areas, including the development of village-wide piped water infrastructure, bulk water transfer systems, treatment plants, and distribution networks to serve rural households. A critical aspect is the use of technology to address water contamination issues. Current schemes aim to provide 55 liters of water per person per day. To support this, the government of India has allocated a special budget for infrastructure development, focusing on pipe laying to enhance water supply.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has grown to include 9,142 projects across 34 sub-sectors, with 2,476 projects under development. The estimated investment is around US$ 1.9 trillion. Transportation projects, especially roads and bridges, form a significant portion of overall infrastructure development.

V.L. Infraprojects Limited (V. L Infra), a private company, has stepped up to contribute to national development, primarily through infrastructure support. Founded in December 2014 in Ahmedabad, the company has expanded its activities across various segments, with a particular focus on water construction. It specializes in designing, constructing, and commissioning government projects, especially in water infrastructure and canal segments.

The organization undertakes water supply and sewerage infrastructure projects, including the procurement and installation of pipes, construction of civil works and treatment plants, installation of electro-mechanical equipment, and providing operations and maintenance services for water distribution pipelines. Their water works include lifting raw water from rivers and delivering it to households, constructing water treatment plants, and building water storage tanks. In the sewage sector, they aim to prevent water contamination, laying pipelines across designated areas for water supply.

Sanand in Gujarat showcases a water supply project upgraded by V. L Infra's initiative. Currently, the organization operates in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. It is a Government Approved Contractor in "AA" Class with the Government of Gujarat and holds various licenses and registrations in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. The company has already secured Rs 34 crore for twenty-two projects and has shown significant growth in revenue, increasing from Rs 3,072.08 lakhs to Rs 5,124.07 lakhs.

Infrastructure capital expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026, driven by investments in water supply, transport, and urban infrastructure. The adoption of the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model by V. L Infra has successfully ensured timely project completion, furthering their contribution to the nation's growth and development.

