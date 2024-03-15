Empowering Creativity: Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal Forge Strategic Partnership

New Delhi (India), March 15: Rigi, a leading platform dedicated to empowering knowledge creators, has proudly unveiled its collaboration with esteemed creator coach Himanshu Agrawal. This strategic partnership sets out to redefine the trajectory for creators in the digital realm, equipping them with vital tools and expert guidance to excel in their domains.

Founded in 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi has rapidly emerged as a beacon of support for creators across diverse domains such as education, fitness, gaming, and more. With a mission to foster a sustainable creator economy, Rigi offers an end-to-end ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of knowledge creators, facilitating community management and monetization with cutting-edge tools and resources.

Boasting a robust network of over 15,000 creators, Rigi has cemented its status as a trailblazer in the industry, backed by the endorsement of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Now, with the collaboration with Himanshu Agrawal, Rigi is poised to elevate the capabilities of creators to unprecedented heights.

Himanshu Agrawal, renowned as one of the foremost creator consultants globally, brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the table. Through his platform Coach Booster, Himanshu has been instrumental in empowering coaches to refine their skills and expand their reach in the burgeoning coaching industry.

Coach Booster, an AI-enhanced platform designed to streamline the coaching process, is also a Rigi initiative. It offers a suite of top-notch features from task management and habit tracking to revenue monitoring, making it the ultimate tool for coaches looking to maximize their growth.

.

“This collaboration between Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal underscores our commitment to scaling Coach Booster as the coaching industry experiences unprecedented growth,” remarked Ananya Singhal, Co-founder of Rigi. “With the coaching industry in India projected to reach a market size of $2.4 billion by 2025, we are excited to leverage our combined expertise and resources to empower coaches worldwide.”

Rigi’s commitment to empowering creators is further bolstered by its support from prominent venture capitalists and investors, including Anupam Mittal, renowned for his appearances on Shark Tank. With backing from such influential figures, Rigi is well-positioned to drive innovation and foster success in the creator economy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Himanshu Agrawal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to partner with Rigi to empower creators with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Together, we will revolutionize the way creators monetize their content, engage with their audience, and unlock their full potential.”

As Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal join forces, creators can look forward to a transformative experience that combines cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, enabling them to succeed in their creative endeavors like never before. With a shared commitment to innovation and empowerment, this collaboration promises to shape the future of the creator economy.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor