Empowering Dreams: ICA Edu Skills Unveils Yuva Prativa Scholarship 2023 – Up to 50% off on Courses with Job Guarantee

New Delhi (India), December 12: ICA Edu Skills has unveiled the Yuva Prativa Scholarship 2023, set to run from December 2023 until December 31st, offering students a chance to receive up to a 50% discount on course fees at all ICA Edu Skills centers across India. The scheme is open to the first 25 eligible students at each center.

Notably, courses covered by the scholarship guarantee a 100% job placement upon completion, with offerings like Certified Industrial Accountant Plus, Certified Industrial Accountant, Certified Industrial Accountant Express, and Certified Industrial Accountant Exemption. These courses equip students with essential accounting and taxation skills, including hands-on training in software like TallyPrime, GST, SAP S/4HANA, and Advanced Excel.

To learn more about the scholarship scheme, students are encouraged to visit the official website at https://www.icajobguarantee.com/centers.

Last year, the initiative saw substantial success, benefiting nearly 1200 students. Originally limited to 10 seats per center, the management expanded the capacity to 12 due to high demand. Building on this positive response, the allocation for this year has been increased to 25 seats per center, aiming to accommodate the growing interest and provide more students with this valuable opportunity.

Of the 1200 students enrolled in the scheme last year, over 400 have already secured placements as accounts executives in various organizations, demonstrating the program’s effectiveness in paving the way for successful career paths. CEO Mr. Ankit Shymsukha expressed that, despite the institution’s usual refrain from discounts due to their strong 100% job guarantee, the Yuva Prativa Scholarship aims to support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue education, secure employment, and bring about positive change in their lives.

