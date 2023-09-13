Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: HSBC Mutual Fund has achieved remarkable success in collaborating with Quora Ads to create awareness and to educate investors. With an aim to become a trusted partner in the mutual fund space, HSBC Mutual Fund worked closely with Quora and together, this association has yielded impressive metrics and a loyal following.

Simplifying investment conversations with Quora Ads

Quora's Promoted Answers helped HSBC Mutual Fund simplify investment discussions and engage with a wider audience. By targeting those seeking mutual fund guidance, the company used Quora Ads to empower potential investors, making mutual fund investing more accessible. Their answers engaged users and demystified concepts around mutual fund investments and financial planning.

Quora Ads - An invaluable addition to the marketer's arsenal

Gurmit Singh, General Manager - Quora APAC and MEA praised HSBC Mutual Fund's approach: "In the quest to craft engaging content for enhanced consideration, HSBC Mutual Fund discovered the immense value of incorporating Quora Ads into their media mix. By leveraging Quora Ads, they amplified the impact of their creative content through Promoted Answers, reaching a highly targeted audience seeking investment advice and information."

Quora Ads Fueling Growth and Engagement

Through strategic use of Quora Ads and Promoted Answers, HSBC MF achieved remarkable success. They garnered an impressive 27.2 million content views and amassed a dedicated following of 3.3k users who trusted their expertise.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Asset Management Company (India) Pvt. Ltd, affirmed, "Quora's Promoted Answers and Ads have been instrumental in our endeavor to empower investors and establish thought leadership in the investing realm. Through engaging content and captivating visuals, we have reached a wide audience seeking guidance on investing in mutual funds, thereby solidifying our position as the go-to profile on Quora."

*Metrics reflect Quora Ads between January 2023 to August 2023.

For media inquiries, contact: nchimbulkar@quora.com

About Quora

Quora today has 100 million MUVs in India. The platform allows businesses to engage with Quora's knowledgeable community through targeted advertising. By leveraging Quora Ads, businesses can tap into a vast user base and actively participate in conversations related to their industry, products, and services.

HSBC Global Asset Management

HSBC Global Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Global Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in 23 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 30 June 2023, HSBC Global Asset Management Companies managed assets totaling USD 651bn on behalf of its clients. For more information see www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209607/HSBC_Quora.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor