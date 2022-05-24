Empowering the masses through digital ownership: Mushe Token (XMU), Solana (SOL), and LooksRare (LOOKS)

The crypto industry is taking the world to the next level of financial independence, where the people are more in control of their money through decentralization.

Moreover, the rising popularity of the Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and NFTs have enabled individuals to find new ways of making an additional income and investing.

More new crypto projects are focusing on empowering communities and making their crypto communities in control of the future of finance and cryptocurrencies.

A newcomer is joining Solana (SOL) and LooksRare (LOOKS) to provide new decentralised solutions in the industry and bring the Metaverse, NFTs, and decentralised finance (DeFi) to the masses.

Mushe Token (XMU) to become a one-stop-shop in the crypto world

Mushe Token's (XMU) key goal as a decentralised project that facilitates peer-to-peer communication, is to position itself as a one-stop destination in the crypto industry.

The fundamental concepts of this new cryptocurrency are seamless interoperability, unlimited scalability, and a community-driven governance structure.

The Mushe Ecosystem will provide many benefits to community members while addressing all financial needs in the crypto world:

- Mushe Wallet allows you to buy, send, and receive cryptocurrency.

- Mushe Swap will be a low-cost decentralised exchange.

- The major component of the project is MusheVerse, which enables e-commerce and easy access to digital financial services.

- Mushe Chat will be a safe social network with a strong emphasis on privacy.

- Mushe NFTs, which reflect Mushe service ownership, will be available to buy with XMU tokens.

Solana (SOL) provides improved DeFi solutions

Solana's blockchain technology improves scalability, speed, and transaction fees. Solana is an open-source project, that aims to create a user-friendly environment for the creation of various projects such as dApps, NFTs, Web 3.0, and others.

Many new innovators and investors are interested in Solana, due to the benefits it may give for the creation of decentralised apps (dApps).

Solana's functionality stems from its permissionless nature to offer DeFi solutions to its users. Multiple projects choose the blockchain due to its almost non-existent fees and freedom to build and develop.

The explosive SOL ecosystem provides the most convenient environment for marketplaces, DAOs, artist collectives, and more. Solana's Metaplex solution enables creators to build direct connections with the audiences.

Metaplex is a collection of tools, smart contracts, and other resources meant to facilitate the creation and launch of NFTs. In the beginning, it was focused on the demands of the arts and entertainment business; however, now it expands beyond any use cases where an NFT may offer value.

LooksRare (LOOKS) - putting communities first

LooksRare (LOOKS) is an emerging decentralised community-focused NFT marketplace. For participating on the platform, the creators, traders, and token stakers are rewarded. LooksRare is powered by its native token LOOKS.

LOOKS token holders gain 100 per cent of LooksRare's platform trading fees: a rewards scheme developed in direct reaction to the previous generation of NFT markets, whose fees mostly awarded a single organisation.

LooksRare's trading experience is simple for NFT traders, while also offering novel features such as collection-wide deals, fast royalty payouts for artists, and flexible purchases with mixed tokens.

All 3 discussed crypto projects are distinctive and special in their own ways. Nonetheless, only you can decide which investment choice to make, but if Mushe Token (XMU) seems like a great potential opportunity for you, check out the links to learn more about it.

