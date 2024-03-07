Empowering Women: Palladium Ahmedabad Presents Power Women Fiesta

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 7: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Palladium Ahmedabad proudly announces its month-long extravaganza, the Power Women Fiesta, running from March 8th to March 31st, 2024. This celebration pays homage to the indomitable spirit and achievements of women across all spheres of life.

At the heart of this jubilant occasion lies the unveiling of the Power Women Booklet, a treasure trove featuring over 40 exhilarating offers encompassing fashion, cosmetics, accessories, F&B, entertainment, and beyond. This initiative seeks not only to commemorate the strength and resilience of women but also to empower them with exclusive benefits and opportunities.

The Power Women Booklet showcases a remarkable selection of brands, each offering special deals and vouchers to honor the spirit of womanhood. Indulge in culinary delights from renowned establishments such as Ishaara, CHA, and Punjab Grill, or savor international flavors at Fashiontv Cafe and asia seven. Whether you’re in the mood for a leisurely meal or a quick bite, the Power Women Booklet has something for every palate.

For those seeking entertainment and excitement, Time zone and Hamleys Play Zone offer thrilling gaming experiences guaranteed to delight visitors of all ages.

Adorn yourself with exquisite jewelry from Tanishq and ZOYA, or treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa day at ikigai spa. Pamper your senses with makeup and wellness services from Geetanjali Salon and MAC, ensuring you look and feel your best.

Fashion enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of options available, with brands like indifusion, ONLY, and Forever New offering stylish garments and accessories to elevate any wardrobe. From chic ensembles to statement jewelry pieces, the Power Women Booklet has everything you need to make a bold fashion statement.

Palladium

As a token of our reverence, Palladium Ahmedabad will illuminate its facade with the grandest light show ever witnessed in the city. From March 8th to 10th, as dusk descends, the radiant display will captivate passersby, serving as a luminous tribute to the essence of womanhood.

Adding to the allure of the festivities, esteemed RJ Yashvi Mehta will regale attendees with captivating tales of Palladium’s evolution over the past year. Her storytelling promises to enrich the experience, offering insights into the journey of growth and transformation undertaken by this iconic establishment.

Furthermore, we are delighted to welcome over 150 women from diverse backgrounds and walks of life to join us in commemorating this momentous occasion. Their presence serves as a testament to the unity and solidarity that define the essence of womanhood.

In the spirit of inclusivity, we extend an invitation to all to partake in the revelry and embrace the ethos of empowerment and celebration embodied by the Power Women Fiesta.

Join us as we honor the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere, and together, let us illuminate the path towards a brighter and more equitable future.

