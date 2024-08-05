Empowering Women: SecondAct Unveils Inaugural Awards for Exceptional Achievements of Women's Courage and Reinvention

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 5: SecondAct, a leading platform dedicated to fostering learning, upskilling, and holistic growth for organizations and individuals, proudly organized the Inaugural SecondAct Awards. The prestigious event recognized and celebrated extraordinary women who have fearlessly reshaped their paths, demonstrating resilience, determination, and an indomitable spirit throughout their unique journeys.

The awards, launched by the esteemed Dr. Kiran Bedi, brought together a remarkable group of women who soared high, showed outstanding strength, and made a lasting impact in various fields. These women not only transformed their own lives but also became beacons of inspiration for others.

SecondAct saluted women such as Bani Yadav, Shilpa Ajwani, Pooja Bedi, Anamika Singh, Aarti Kelshikar, Vibha Gurtu, Sanyukta Gupta, Prof. Bijayalaxmi Nanda, Dr. Payal Kumar, Jasmine Khurana, Durga Das, Sarika 'Panchhi', Rita Jairath, Madhura DasGupta Sinha, Anuradha Das Mathur, Aparna Malhotra, Rashi Narang, Jaya Rao, and Jyoti Mayal for their remarkable journeys. The event was further supported by incredible partners including Narayana Hospital, Upgrad Enterprise, Sansaar by D'Decor, Home, Beanly Coffee, DMI Finance, Aero Nero, and Pedal On. Special mentions to men allies like Abhishek Acharya, the mind mentalist, and Amitabh Reu, Director Sales at Panasonic, whose second act in life is singing.

Archana Dutta, Founder and CEO of SecondAct, expressed her excitement about the event, stating, "The SecondAct inaugural awards event was a tribute to the remarkable women who not only transformed their own lives but also paved the way for others to follow. Their stories of resilience and reinvention served as powerful reminders that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams and make a significant impact. By shining a light on their stories, SecondAct aimed to inspire countless others to embrace their own second acts, rewrite their narratives, and find strength in vulnerability."

The Inaugural SecondAct Awards marked the culmination of three years of dedicated groundwork. The awards honored the transformative power and unwavering courage of women who defied convention, reinvented themselves, and redefined their lives.

Dr. Kiran Bedi added, "I am honored to be a part of the SecondAct event that celebrated the strength and courage of women who dared to chart their own paths. Their journeys are a testament to the power of determination and the human spirit. I hope their stories inspire many others to find their own second acts and make a difference in their lives and communities."

The Inaugural SecondAct Awards promised to be an evening of inspiration, celebration, and recognition of the phenomenal women who redefined their lives and continued to inspire others.

