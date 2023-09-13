Enjoy Hassle-Free Shopping with Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card's No Cost EMI Benefit

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv has partnered with leading financial institutions to offer a number of financial products. These products are aimed at helping individuals simplify their finances and achieve their financial goals. One such financial instrument is the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

This card helps individuals convert their big and small purchases into easy, no-cost EMIs. Here are some key features of this card:

* Pre-approved loan of up to Rs 2 Lakhs

* 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities in India

* Minimal/zero down payment

* Zero foreclosure charges

The eligibility criteria for this card is quite basic. The applicant must be an Indian citizen between the ages of 21 and 65. They also must have a regular source of income and a credit score of at least 720.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online on the Bajaj Markets app or website. The platform offers a simple and seamless application process that only takes a couple of minutes. Here are a few of the advantages of applying for this card on Bajaj Markets:

* Instant activation

* Minimal documentation

* 100 per cent digital process

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is one of the most affordable consumer durable financing options available in the market today. Get started on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card application process to enjoy uninterrupted shopping.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor