EORTV OTT App Secures INR 200 Crore Investment from Vsure Investment Affairs Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi [India] September 24: EORTV led by Deepak Pandey, along with founder Falguni Shah & App Producer Shobhit Attray, a dynamic OTT platform specializing in producing, acquiring, distributing, and syndicating diverse content, has announced a strategic partnership with Vsure Investment Affairs Private Limited. As part of this collaboration, Vsure, led by Founder Anish Maheshwari and Asha Maheshwari with co-founders Amitt Rathi, and Srajan Nawal, are interested in investing into EORTV's growth over the next few years. The investment, overseen by Ajay Thakur, CEO & Managing Partner of TGI SME Capital Advisor LLP and former head of BSE SME & Startup, will focus on enhancing EORTV's content acquisition, marketing, and technological infrastructure. With this backing, EORTV aims to achieve a milestone of 5 million subscribers within a year. Currently, the platform has already surpassed 1.5 million + downloads, further underscoring its potential in India's rapidly growing OTT market.

Deepak Pandey, CEO of EORTV, expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its importance in elevating the platform's content offerings and market presence. “This investment reflects EORTV's potential to reshape the OTT landscape in India. With Vsure's financial support and strategic insight, we are confident in our ability to deliver a broader range of high-quality content to a diverse audience,” Pandey stated.

Anish Maheshwari, Founder of Vsure Investment Affairs, also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with EORTV as they continue to innovate in the digital entertainment space. Our aim is to drive EORTV's growth by providing the resources and mentorship needed to meet the evolving demands of Indian audiences. Vsure believes in not only investing capital but also in helping companies align with their long-term vision.”

The star-studded event took place in Andheri, Mumbai, where Deepak Pandey, Falguni Shah, Shobhit Attray, Anish Maheshwari, Asha Maheshwari, and Ajay Thakur took center stage to officially announce their partnership. The event was attended by numerous actors, including Himanshu Malhotra, Naman Shaw, Rajiv Thakur, Surender Pal Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Vishal Aditya Singh, Ajay Chaudhary, Mohit Daga, Naveen Sen, Sahil Anand, Paras Arora, Himanshu Soni, Amar Sharma, Raghav Thakur, and Harsimran Oberoi. Adding further glamour to the occasion, celebrities like Neha Mishra, Eesha Agrawal, Sakshi Sharma, Geeta Bisht, Vandana Singh, Ankita Sahu, Vindhya Tiwari, Paridhi Sharma, and Ruchi Gujjar walked the red carpet to celebrate the alliance, making it an unforgettable evening.

With this major investment, EORTV plans to further solidify its position as a key player in India's OTT space by producing new and diverse content across various genres. This collaboration with Vsure will also enable the platform to strengthen its technological capabilities and expand its audience reach.

As a platform, EORTV continues to focus on delivering content that resonates with India's diverse viewership, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving digital entertainment ecosystem.

