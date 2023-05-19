EPL Limited awarded a Gold Medal by EcoVadis for Sustainability

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): EPL Ltd. (NSE, BSE: EPL), the world's largest specialty packaging company headquartered in Mumbai has been awarded the "Gold Medal" in 2023 EcoVadis Sustainability assessment.

EPL received a score of 70 overall out of 100, being placed in the 94th percentile and among the top 5% on sustainable practices among the 90,000 odd companies across 160 countries assessed by EcoVadis. This is an improvement from EcoVadis Silver Medal the company received in 2022 with a score of 65.

Among the companies audited by EcoVadis in the Manufacturing of plastics sector, EPL is amongst the top 13% on Environment, top 9% on Labor & Human Rights, top 2% on Sustainable Procurement and in the top 6% on Ethics. Overall, EPL ranks among the top 3% companies in the said industry.

EPL performed well in all the four pillars assessed by EcoVadis, mentioned above, with an individual score of 70 on each.

The company remains amongst the best placed in the packaging industry, with some of these external validations. Recently EPL received CDP ratings of A- on climate change (Leadership band), and A on Supplier engagement rating (Leadership Band). In 2022, EPL also got accredited positive (Green rating) on all aspects by the Ellen MacArthur foundation. In FY 23, the company received 5 ISO certifications on Environment, Energy, OHSAS, ISMS & Sustainable procurement globally for all its plants for sustainable practices.

EPL recently released the third edition of its sustainability report, which provides deeper insights into the sustainable value created for its stakeholders, the progress made on ESG goals and the performance on ESG aspects. EPL continues to be a member of the New Plastics Economy, an initiative by Ellen McArthur, India Plastics Pact, Science Based Targets (SBTi) signatory and UNGC (United Nations Global Compact). The virtual copy of the report can be downloaded with this link www.eplglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/EPL-Global-Sustainability-report-2021-22.pdf.

Anand Kripalu, Global CEO and MD at EPL Ltd. said, "The gold medal from EcoVadis is a confirmation of our commitment to sustainability. For us, sustainability is not just a 'nice to do' but at core of our business. Our focus on product, people and process sustainability is what will make us 'lead the pack' in the times to come. In FY23, we more than doubled sustainable tube volumes; we aim to again double in FY 24. Our employee centric policies were recently recognized with 2 awards for "best places to work'. I want to underscore that our ambition is to make EPL the most sustainable packaging company in the world. Not the biggest, not the most specialized, not just the lowest cost, but the most sustainable."

EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Ltd.) is the world's largest specialty packaging company specializing in the manufacture of laminated plastic tubes for a wide range of industries. Their global manufacturing footprint comprises over 21 state-of-art facilities in eleven countries (Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, and the United States). EPL caters to a variety of industries such as Beauty & Cosmetics, Pharma & Health, Food & Nutrition, Oral Care and Home Care.

With its vision of 'Leading the pack sustainably', EPL offers a wide range of highly innovative, aesthetically superior and customized packaging solutions in tubes.

Further information about EPL can be found on the internet at www.eplglobal.com.

EcoVadis is a global collaborative platform that provides sustainability ratings. In this year, EcoVadis has evaluated over 90,000 organisations in over 160 countries and in over 200 industries.

The objective of the EcoVadis methodology is to measure the quality of a company's sustainability management system through its policies, actions and results.

The assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

