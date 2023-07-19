Epoch Elder Care is Expanding: Rooted in Dignity, Respect, and Holistic Care

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 19: Epoch Elder Care, an expert in assisted living and dementia care services in India has recently made an announcement on the upcoming launch of its fourth facility - Epoch Vincent House, located in the sector 39 of Gurugram, Haryana.

With this new house, Epoch expands the horizon of reach with the launch of its new abode which will be a reflection of all its existing houses that articulately demonstrates its caregiving approach through the 3Es - evidence, experience and expertise.

Epoch provides high quality care homes for seniors who require assistance in their activities of daily living or have chronic medical conditions. Each home is between 15-30 rooms, replicating a home like environment for close, supervised care. The offerings include long-term & short-term services such as 24x7 care focused on chronic conditions like palliative care, Parkinson’s disease care, dementia care, stroke, recovery & rehabilitation, COPD and basic nursing care, that enable seniors to live meaningful lives. Committed to providing its residents with a meaningful and a dignified life, Epoch prioritizes their overall well-being along with their medical conditions. With over 10+ years of relevant experience in India, Epoch is steadily making strides towards becoming one of the leading global experts in assisted living and dementia care services.

Epoch Elder Care's team comprises highly trained professionals with expertise in geriatric care. The upcoming launch of Epoch Vincent House represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care for the elderly. The staff at Epoch Vincent House consists of care attendants, senior nurses, counsellors, geriatricians, neurologists, physiotherapists, F&B managers, and housekeeping staff who are dedicated to provide personalised care and support.

Speaking about this phase of expansion of Epoch Elder Care homes Neha Sinha, Co-founder & CEO, Epoch Elder Care, said, “It is very important for us to continue to make a deep impact on the lives of the elders that we care for as well as their families. I am very excited to take strides towards fulfilling our organisation’s mission to care for the most vulnerable segment of elders’.’

She further adds, “Dementia is one of the most complex conditions to care for because of the myriad range of symptoms. No elder is the same or experiences the same course of stage progression. Seeking professional help is of utmost importance to preserve quality of life for as long as possible. At Epoch homes, we achieve this by focusing on all aspects of care vis a vis, just focusing on their medical or physical condition.’’

With a capacity of caring for 18 elders, Vincent house is thoughtfully designed, ensuring seamless connectivity and accessibility within the house, without compromising residents’ comfort and peace. With a focus on enhancing the quality of life, it will cater to personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each elderly resident.

To explore more about Epoch Elder Care visit www.epocheldercare.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor