Eram Faridi steals the show at Dubai Realty Quarters & Partners Global Meet

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 11: Eram Faridi, Serial entrepreneur, producer and social activist and the driving force behind Rabiyaa International Consultants Pvt Ltd & Erams Entertainment stole the show at the Pawan Singh Chauhan and Shaista Ansari organised Realty Quarters 16th edition of HNIs, Investors & Channel Partners Meet 2023 at The Canvas Hotel Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor in Dubai.

Besides enterprising Eram Faridi, the event saw other prominent professionals and experts from the Real Estate and Entertainment industries. Eram Faridi, who was awarded Best Producer for Fedora's Wrinkles at the hands of Chief Guest Ahmed Mohammed Alotumi (Department of Dubai Govt.) and Rajendra Rajan, CMD Trans India Group. Fedora's Wrinkles is an upcoming film set to be released on a leading OTT platform, and promises to captivate the audiences with its compelling storyline and blend of humour and strong messaging. Eram Faridi is known for her films with powerful social messaging and compelling storyline.

The Guest of Honor included Dilshad S Khan (Director & Editor: Mumbai Hulchal), Dr. Ajay L Dubey (President - Foundation of Mira Bhayandar Property Dealers Association), Mr. Makrand Dandekar (Director, Cityzone Realty) and Shyam Shinde (Social Worker).

Special invitees in attendance were Yogesh Janak Gosai (Yogi), Founder of Karma Yogi Consultancy (Dubai), Vansa Bali, Founder of Vansa Bali Mind Mantra Management Services (Dubai) and Mohammed Faizi, Founder of Emirex Properties.

The keynote speaker for the event was JS Augustine, Group CEO of Trans India Group.

The event was convened by Siddhant Thakur, Founder and Director of Commercial Space India (CSI), a portal for commercial real estate and Prop Tech Company.

The Associates were by Rabiyaa International Consultant Pvt Ltd, Trans India Group, Oyster Living and Citizone Realty.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor