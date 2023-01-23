Erik Solheim joins Advisory Board of Updapt (an ESG Tech Co.)

Updapt, a SaaS-based ESG Solution Co., announced today that Erik Solheim, a Green Leader and Norwegian Diplomat, has joined their Advisory Board to mentor the leadership team in their journey of solving core environment issues by building sustainability led digital solutions for businesses in global markets including European Union (EU) region.

Solheim holds multiple positions in various institutions across the globe primarily supporting sustainable investments and a greener economy. Currently, he is a member of The China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) and was earlier Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Environment and Chair of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). From 2007 to 2012, Solheim held the combined portfolio of Norway's Minister of the Environment and International Development, and from 2005 to 2007 served as Minister of International Development. This unique portfolio mixture allowed him to bring a coherent approach to development and the environment.

Speaking on this development, Erik Solheim, said "It's a pleasure to join the Advisory Board of Updapt and support the company in their efforts of building Digital Sustainability Management Solutions for businesses across the globe in monitoring and enhancing ESG performances towards their net-zero goals".

Solheim further added that "Whether it is reporting in line with any international standards or enhancement of sustainability performances, data quality and completeness is central to all. With the right technology tools, businesses can use ESG data to improve the impact and outcomes of ESG plans. Updapt has multiple digital ESG solutions under its product portfolio such as carbon footprint accounting, reporting, supply chain, net-zero and which are well integrated solving key measurement and monitoring issues for companies along with having a more unified view of the ESG metrics for actionable insights supporting their decarbonization journey".

Mithun Suvarna, Co-Founder & CEO, Updapt, said "We welcome Erik Solheim on our Advisory Board and look forward to his guidance as we move to our next phase of growth with multiple solutions under our product basket for global markets".

Satish Ramchandani, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of Updapt, added "Solheim's deep experience in key environment subjects with various multi-lateral agencies would help broaden our perspectives in sharpening our solution towards core ESG issues along with valuable insights on taking our products to Europe and other markets".

Solheim also put into place the Nature Diversity Act, which many consider to be Norway's most important piece of environmental legislation in the last 100 years. The Norwegian Climate and Forest Initiative, in which Norway cooperates closely with Brazil, Indonesia, Guyana and other countries to conserve rainforests, was also established under Solheim.

In addition to his role in government and international development, Solheim served as UN Environment's Special Envoy for Environment, Conflict and Disaster and a Patron of Nature for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. He has also received a number of awards for his work on climate and the environment, including UN Environment's Champions of the Earth award, TIME Magazine's Hero of the Environment, and an honorary doctorate from TERI University in Delhi, India. He has also written three books: Den store samtalen, Naermere, and Politikk er a ville.

Updapt is an ESG Tech Co. providing comprehensive easy-to-use SaaS-based ESG solutions to address end-to-end sustainability needs of enterprises and funds of varied sizes across industries and geographies. With clients in multiple countries, Updapt has a diverse product suite comprising of various digital ESG solutions for GHG accounting, reporting, analytics, supply chain assessment, enterprise risk management, net-zero journey management and sustainability consulting. The digital tools support businesses in their climate change management goals and productive engagements with stakeholders such as Regulators, Investors, Rating Agencies, Lenders, Board, Customers, Supply Chain. For more details, visit www.updaptcsr.com

