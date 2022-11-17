Eros Now selects Logituit to enhance customer experience and engagement

Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros Media World Plc (NYSE: EMWP) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a global entertainment company, selects Logituit to build and integrate media solutions for superior viewing experience on its platform. Integrates LogixPlayer to deliver personalized and superior viewing experiences.

Logituit will integrate LogixPlayer across Eros Now platform on multiple devices and build and maintain custom apps on Mobile and Television Platforms like iOS, Tizen, WebOS, Roku, and other leading OTT platforms. LogixPlayer is Logituit's flagship OTT player, currently powering India's top OTT content providers, delivering unmatched viewing experiences for over 25+ Million users across the globe.

Commenting on the partnership, Eros Now Strategy and BD Lead Anupam Sengupta said, "We are delighted to have Logituit on board as our technology partner. We will harness Logituit's domain expertise and innovative products to bring innovation that will deepen user engagement and provide a delightful viewing experience to our users."

"We are pleased to partner with Eros Now in their growth and transformation journey to become the most preferred OTT platform in the world," said Biswarup Dasgupta, Co-Founder and head of media practice at Logituit. "Logituit will bring its deep domain knowledge in the media and OTT industry along with world-class technology capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable Eros Now to innovate at speed," he added.

This engagement will help Eros Now re-imagine the customer experience and engagement, establish competitive differentiation in the marketplace, and drive growth by improving user experience, enhanced playback experience, and innovative ad insertion techniques.

Eros Now is the world's leading Indian OTT platform with users from over 150 countries across the world. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium original episodic series, music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totaling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers and original short exclusive interviews. To date, Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in 13 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and more. Eros Now was named the 'Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019' at the British Asian Media Awards. The platform has also won awards for original content and marketing at the SCREENXX 2020.

Logituit is a media/OTT-focused company working with global media companies. Logituit's products and services cater to millions of end users delivering and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since its inception in 2010. Logituit's unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped many companies across the globe achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit .

