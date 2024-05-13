ESMT Berlin and BMW Group enter third year of Change Maker Fellowships with a focus on digitalization

VMPL

Munich/ Berlin [Germany], May 13: ESMT Berlin and the BMW Group are partnering for the third time to offer BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships. The 10 full-tuition fellowships for the ESMT Global Online MBA will support ambitious young mathematics or technology professionals to accelerate positive and meaningful change.

The BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship builds on the long-term partnership between ESMT and the BMW Group. After supporting displaced women from Ukraine and young professionals from Central and Eastern Europe, the 2024 edition will focus on digitalization to cultivate tech-savvy future leaders in key countries.

"We at the BMW Group are deeply committed to making positive changes in the world. We also recognize that a multilateral and decentralized approach must be taken to achieve this goal. Therefore, I am very delighted that we are partnering again with ESMT to support young professionals. It is our common goal to help them become the leaders we need to shape future individual mobility", says Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, and Labour Relations Director.

"The integration of technical and business knowledge is crucial to develop leaders capable of addressing the complex challenges of the future, thereby making a significant positive impact on their organizations and society," adds Jorg Rocholl, President of ESMT. "I am delighted to continue our partnership with BMW Group. With their support, we are able to cultivate the next generation of change makers and innovators."

The ESMT Global Online MBA is the first completely online program at the international business school. Decision-making, analytics, and innovation are at the core of the program. The innovative course design is modular and allows students to study at times that fit their schedules and at their own pace. Students may complete the program in 24 months or take up to five years. There is no physical attendance required, so students may participate from any location.

BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship application requirements include:

* ESMT Global Online MBA general application requirements

* Hold an undergraduate degree, or current employment, in mathematics and/or technology (e.g., computing, information technology, automation, digitalization)

* Be aged 30 or younger on September 1, 2024

* Be a citizen or permanent resident of Germany, India, Portugal, Romania, or South Africa; those holding refugee status in Germany are also invited to apply.

* When applying for the BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships, candidates will be asked to answer the following question: the BMW Group seeks to actively shape the future of mobility; what aspect of a digital future fascinates you the most and why?

In total, the BMW Group currently employs over 9,400 people worldwide in IT & software development. It has been pooling the company's IT expertise in IT and software hubs worldwide since 2018. In addition to the locations in Germany, South Africa, the USA, Portugal and China, there are now two more in Romania and India. The hubs have their own distinctive tech culture and a high degree of autonomy, making them attractive places to work for regional talent pools. This is why we are offering the 2024 Change Maker Fellowships with focus on digitalization to select countries of our BMW Group IT-Hub network.

More information on the fellowship and the application process may be found here.

If you have any questions, please contact:

BMW Group Corporate Communications

Milena Pighi

Communications Human Resources, Working Environment, Real Estate, Corporate Citizenship

Spokesperson Corporate Citizenship

Email: milena.pa.pighi@bmw.de

Telephone: +49-89-382-66563

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com

Email: presse@bmwgroup.com

ESMT Berlin

Kim Matthies

PR Manager

Email: kim.matthies@esmt.org

Telephone: +49-151-1457-1830

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2023, the BMW Group sold over 2.55 million passenger vehicles and more than 209,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2023 was EUR 17.1 billion on revenues amounting to EUR 155.5 billion. As of 31 December 2023, the BMW Group had a workforce of 154,950 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

Website: www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

About ESMT Berlin

ESMT Berlin is a leading global business school with its campus in the heart of Berlin. Founded by 25 global companies, ESMT offers master, MBA, and PhD programs, as well as executive education on its campus in Berlin, in locations around the world, online, and in online blended format. Focusing on leadership, innovation, and analytics, its diverse faculty publishes outstanding research in top academic journals. Additionally, the international business school provides an interdisciplinary platform for discourse between politics, business, and academia. ESMT is a non-profit private institution of higher education with the right to grant PhDs and is accredited by AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS, and ZEvA. It is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across all its activities and communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor