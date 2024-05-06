Esri India Achieves 1 Million Users Milestone

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 6: Esri India, the leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions in India, today announced that it has reached the 1 million users mark. The achievement is a testament to the trust and loyalty of its wide customer base spread across diverse industries around the country.

With encouragement from the Geospatial Data Guidelines 2021, Esri India, as an Indian entity now offers more than 900 layers of geospatial data through the Indian edition of ArcGIS Living Atlas. These data layers are available through Indo ArcGIS to all its users. Indo ArcGIS also provides 200+ solution products for solving various India-centric challenges. Increased usage of these products in the country has led to the culmination of the 1 million user base.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, "As we celebrate this momentous accomplishment, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each one of our users who has helped Esri India achieve this milestone of having a million users of Esri technology in India. This increased user base is a testament to the fact that Indian government organizations and industries are widely harnessing the potential of geospatial technologies to achieve exemplary outcomes in their respective fields. The raised awareness along with conducive policies announced by the Government of India in 2021 and 2022 have encouraged users in government, academia, and the private sector to adopt GIS to address mission-critical challenges and build applications that can be collaboratively used by a large number of people in the organizations. We aim to constantly work with the geospatial community and help the users achieve time & cost optimization in their work through effective GIS workflows. These savings will positively impact India's economic growth, helping it to become a developed nation by 2047."

Esri India counts the central government, various state government departments including forest and water resource departments, about 200 municipal corporations, smart cities, and other urban local bodies; national mapping agencies; leading manufacturing and telecommunication companies; utilities, and over 800 degree-granting colleges and universities amongst its customer base of more than 6,500 organizations. The company is poised to add many more credible names to its customer base in the years to come.

Esri India enjoys association with a wide network of partners across the country. It has partnered with leading private and government cloud infrastructure providers to deliver affordable, scalable, and robust GIS solutions to its users. It also offers a complete portfolio of managed services - on premise or on cloud for meeting the users' enterprise GIS needs. Globally, Esri reinvests 30% of its annual revenue into research and development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor