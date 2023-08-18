Estatex Landbase Pvt. Ltd.: Leading Real Estate Company in NCR Announces Hiring Spree for 500 New Positions

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 18: Estatex Landbase Private Limited, a prominent player in the Indian real estate sector, has unveiled plans to bolster its workforce by recruiting a substantial 500 new employees. This strategic move not only highlights the company‘s strong market position but also signifies its commitment to meeting the growing demands of the real estate industry.

Renowned for its innovative approach and customer-centric services, Estatex Landbase has managed to carve a niche for itself in the competitive Indian real estate market. With an array of residential, commercial, and industrial properties in its portfolio, the company has become a preferred choice for clients seeking quality and reliability in their real estate transactions.

Arjun khatana, the Founder & CEO of Estatex Landbase private limited, expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to announce our plans to hire 500 new professionals who share our vision and passion for excellence in the real estate sector. This strategic move comes as a response to the increasing demand for our services and signifies our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of client satisfaction."

The new hires will cover a wide range of roles, including sales and marketing, property management, customer relations, legal, and administrative positions. The company‘s emphasis on diverse skill sets is a reflection of its dedication to providing comprehensive solutions to its clientele.

Estatex Landbase's decision to expand its workforce comes at a time when the Indian real estate market is experiencing resurgence, fueled by favorable government policies, increased urbanization, and growing investment. The company‘s unwavering reputation for transparency, professionalism, and integrity has positioned it favorably to capitalize on these emerging opportunities.

Prospective candidates interested in joining Estatex Landbase Private Limited can look forward to a stimulating work environment, opportunities for growth and development, and the chance to be part of a company that is shaping the future of Indian real estate.

As Estatex Landbase Pvt. Ltd. embarks on this significant hiring spree, it solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the Indian real estate sector, poised to continue its trajectory of success by delivering unparalleled value to its clients and investors.

For more information about career opportunities and the company, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official Estatex Landbase website or contact their HR department directly.

