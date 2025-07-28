EUME Opens its First Premium Flagship Store in Bengaluru, Bringing World-Class Travel Gear Retail to India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28: EUME, India's boldest and most design-forward travel gear brand, has launched its flagship retail experience at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. The opening marks a defining chapter in the brand's journey from digital-first disruptor to immersive lifestyle destination.

More than a store, this space brings to life what has long been missing in the travel gear category in India a premium, high-design experience that blends iconic silhouettes with meaningful utility. Every inch of the space from product displays to the walls is laced with EUME's visual identity, including its monogram imprint, setting the tone for a new era of retail sophistication in the category.

"We built this store to give our community a space where they could feel the EUME philosophy come alive," said Naina Parekh, Co-Founder, EUME. "This isn't just a place to shop it's a place to feel, explore, and experience travel gear through a bold, elevated lens."

A City on the Move, A Brand That Moves with it

Bengaluru, with its vibrant and future-forward culture, was the natural first choice for EUME's offline debut. The city has been one of the brand's most engaged markets; its audiences resonate deeply with EUME's signature mix of global-inspired design and everyday functionality.

To build anticipation for the launch, EUME rolled out a transparent mobile showroom and attention-grabbing truck gallery featuring the brand's standout collections. Driving through hubs like Bellandur, Manyata Tech Park, EGL, and CV Raman Nagar, the installation turned heads and drew a crowd, offering a rare, on-the-go preview of the brand's bold personality and product craftsmanship.

Elevated Interiors. Embossed Identity.

The store interior captures EUME's design philosophy clean, powerful, and immersive. A predominantly white canvas, fluid metallic curves, and a statement EUME monogram that runs through the store's architecture create an atmosphere of understated boldness. From the monograms etched onto walls to the sleek product display islands, every corner expresses the brand's unapologetic commitment to detail.

This is not a transactional space. It's a world built for discovery one that invites customers to linger, engage, and connect with the essence of #makingmoves.

Classic Design. Built to Last. Made to Move.

At the heart of the store is EUME's complete design-driven product range, bestselling backpacks, trolleys, laptop bags, and the now-iconic EUME Trunk. The collection also features India's first zipperless 100% aluminium cabin luggage, reinforcing EUME's position as the first mover in this high-luxury segment long popular internationally, but rarely done with this level of boldness by an Indian startup.

Each piece is crafted with timeless silhouettes, striking proportions, and well-defined interiors built for maximum utility. These aren't seasonal accessories, they are enduring companions made to travel with confidence and style.

"We're not about being the first," said Parekh. "We're about being the only Indian startup bold enough to take on trunks and aluminium luggage at a luxury level. That's what defines us."

A Global Standard of ExperienceNow in India

With this launch, EUME redefines premium luggage retail in India. As part of the opening celebration on July 26th, the brand hosted a fashion-forward ramp show right inside Phoenix Mall of Asia. Models strutted down the runway with EUME trunks, trolleys, and backpacks offering a first-of-its-kind fashion-meets-luggage showcase that turned travel gear into a bold style statement.

This isn't just the first time a luggage brand did something this immersive; it's the first time a premium Indian brand made travel gear feel aspirational, experiential, and culture-worthy. The attention it garnered from audiences and social media was immediate and electric.

The Bengaluru flagship is only the beginning. With launches planned in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and curated pop-ups across cultural festivals and lifestyle destinations, EUME is expanding its world of design and functionality across India.

The EUME Way: #makingmoves

EUME's DNA is clear, bold design, expressive form, and function that goes the distance. Each collection makes a statement without shouting. It's for those who don't follow trendsthey travel through them.

"This store is just the start," Parekh concludes. "We're not just building a brand. We're building a movement #makingmoves, with confidence, with clarity, and always, with purpose."

EUME is India's boldest premium travel gear brand, designing classic, high-impact products that merge expressive aesthetics with thoughtful functionality. From the heritage-inspired EUME Trunk to India's first aluminium cabin luggage, every piece is crafted to move with you and make a statement while doing it.

