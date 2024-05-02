Evexia's move of acquiring Revin labs, Robust growth forecasted!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 2: In the world of industrial applications, Evexia Lifecare limited stands out as a manufacturer of a range of petrochemical downstream products. These include specialized oils, chemicals, petroleum sulphates, and solvents crucial for industries such as rubber, leather, ink, and paint.

Going green with eBikes

A significant milestone was the company's move into the green energy sector in FY21 with the establishment of an eBike plant in Vadodara. Not just stopping at manufacturing, the company is also gearing up for job work and producing their own line of eBikes.

Global Financial Moves

On 3rd February 2023, the company issued 1.50 per cent Listed FCCBs worth USD 1000 Lakhs to the Global Focus Fund from the Republic of Mauritius. This financial move, regulated by the Financial Service Commission of Mauritius, carries a maturity period of 37 months, with an outstanding amount of 68,887.47 Lakhs.

Diversification and Strategic Acquisitions

In a bid to diversify the portfolio, the company has delved into trading businesses and commission-based activities, significantly reducing our expenditure.

Moreover, the recent acquisition of REVIN LABS PRIVATE LIMITED, specializing in Analytical Testing Services for Pharmaceuticals, underscores the commitment to growth and innovation.

The acquisition, costing 44.8 crores, will be settled with a cash consideration of Rs. 22.4 crores and the issuance of equity shares of Evexia Lifecare Limited to Revin Labs Private Limited's individual shareholders, at a rate of 140 Rs per share.

Strategic Partnership for Future Growth

Our acquisition of an 80 per cent stake in Revin Labs Private Limited is not just about expansion; it is a strategic move to join hands and boost our business forward.

Navigating Financial Ups and Downs

While recent financial reports may show some disappointments, our diversified business segments and promising growth opportunities signal robust wealth creation for the company and its investors.

This is reflected in our stock's impressive 50 per cent growth over the past six months, and is currently trading at Rs 2.53.

Disclaimer: This highlights the bullishness of stock shares and is not recommended to buy, sell or hold. We have not conducted fundamental or technical analysis and do not have any opinion on the stocks mentioned. Neither the author nor Granium Information Technologies should be held responsible for any damages. Please consult a professional advisor.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor