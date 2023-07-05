“Ex-Mayor Dr.Bonthu Ram Mohan’s Birthday is Marked with Grand Celebrations and Philanthropic activities”

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5: Former Mayor of Hyderabad, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan, was honored with an extravagant celebrations on his birthday. The event, held at Uppal Shilparam, witnessed a multitude of service programs undertaken by Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan which garnered tremendous support from BRS ranks, fans, and the local residents of Uppal.

The festivities commenced with a heartfelt gesture as Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan, accompanied by his family, participated in a sapling plantation drive early in the morning. This is Inspired by the Green India Challenge spearheaded by MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan emphasized the significance of environmental conservation and the urgent need for a greener future.

In line with the spirit of giving Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan, as part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ program initiated by Minister KTR, made a generous commitment to support the education expenses of Ran Sai and Pandu, two sons of the late BRS senior leader, Bhupathi Balaraju, who tragically passed away in the Charlapalli division. This compassionate gesture reflects Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s unwavering dedication to empower and uplift the community.

The birthday celebrations of Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan witnessed a grand procession from Sri Padmavathi Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kushaiguda to Uppal Shilparam. Thousands of BRS ranks displayed their admiration and support by adorning the route with vibrant banners and hoardings, extending heartfelt birthday wishes to their beloved leader.

As Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan arrived at Uppal Shilparam, he was warmly welcomed by BRS leaders, local activists, supporters, and the residents of the Uppal constituency. The atmosphere reverberated with chants and slogans from devoted fans, declaring Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan as the future torchbearer of the Uppal Constituency.

In his address at the event, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the community. He acknowledged the importance of collaborative efforts and called upon everyone present to join hands in transforming Uppal into a prosperous and progressive region.

The grand celebrations held in the honour of Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s birthday not only showcased the love and respect he commands but also highlighted his unwavering dedication to public service. As the former Mayor of Uppal Shilparam, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan has left an indelible impact on the community, and his birthday celebrations served as a testament to his enduring legacy.

Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s political journey has been marked by his unwavering dedication to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party and his active participation in the Telangana statehood agitation. He played a significant role in the movement for a separate Telangana state, working closely with other BRS leaders and tirelessly fighting for the statehood demand.

Having served as the first Mayor of Hyderabad following the formation of the separate Telangana state, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s tenure was characterized by his visionary approach and proactive measures for the development and welfare of the city. His emphasis on efficient governance and citizen-centric policies earned him the respect and admiration of both party members and the general public.

As a dedicated member of the BRS party, Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan continues to play a prominent role in shaping the political landscape of Telangana. His enduring commitment and vast experience position him as a respected leader in the party.

Dr. Bonthu Ram Mohan’s journey from an active participant in the Telangana statehood agitation to becoming the first Mayor of Hyderabad is a testament to his determination, leadership acumen, and deep-rooted commitment to serve the people of Telangana. His contributions to the state’s development and his continued involvement in the party’s activities underscore his invaluable role in the BRS party and the political arena of Telangana.

