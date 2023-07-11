Ex-Shark Tank India Trio Drives Global Expansion, Boosts Indian Startup Ecosystem

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], July 11: India's startup ecosystem has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, propelled by a surge in entrepreneurial spirit and technological advancements. Amidst this thriving landscape, Velocity1, a dynamic company led by a mix of Media, Entrepreneurship, Venture Capital, Finance and Global Expansion leaders has emerged as a key player dedicated to fostering and fuelling the development of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Through its bespoke programs, and ecosystem support Velocity 1 is empowering startups and contributing to India's progress on multiple fronts. As the name suggests, Velocity1 is all about propelling startups to success making them the first choice for entrepreneurs, founders, and business owners seeking to soar to new heights.

From its humble beginnings as a pilot project in 2019, assisting a handful of VC Fund, Angel Network, Government agencies and Startups, Velocity1 has now evolved into an airbase for entrepreneurial dreams to take flight.

Today, they offer a suite of services that encompass investment readiness pack (Pitch Deck, Projections, and Valuations), best in class Demo Day planning and execution for investment networks, media planning & production, providing key players of startup ecosystem with the essential tools they need to navigate the competitive business landscape.

Impeccable services you can't skip

Velocity1 understands that a great pitch can make all the difference! That's why they have built a team of industry experts which specialises in making a winning pitch deck and business plan for Startups, Corporates, Govt. agencies etc.

From meticulously crafted pitch decks and compelling pitch videos to comprehensive financial projections and valuation reports, they ensure that startups are fully equipped when approaching potential investors.

Velocity1's expertise extends far beyond investment readiness. Especially when we are at the digital renaissance, there has been an underlying issue of traditional media and how it is unable to sustain startups. Startups are a dynamic part of our economy and Velocity1 knows just how to relate with them, shining in media production too. Velocity1's groundbreaking work with startups revealed a glaring void in their media requirementsvideo production, storytelling, and creative story-telling. To bridge the gap, they leveraged their team's media production expertise, augmenting their suite of services with unparalleled industry insight. Whether it's a pitch video that leaves a lasting impression, a brand video that stands out, an engaging explainer video, or even a memorable jingle that sticks in people's minds, Velocity1 has the creative prowess to make it happen.

Leading the way with world-class Business shows

What truly sets Velocity1 apart is its ability to prepare startups for business shows. These shows provide a platform for entrepreneurs to shine, but time is of the essence. In just a few minutes, startups must capture the attention of potential investors. With their expertise in storytelling and narrative construction, Velocity1 crafts pitch decks and audition videos that encapsulate a brand's essence in just 3 minutes, delivering a powerful and memorable pitch that leaves the audience craving more.

Visionaries behind the veil

Led by Varshaa Guptaa, the founder of Velocity1 (An alumni of University of Surrey, UK) whose impressive background includes experience as an Ex-Business Consultant at Shark Tank India Season 1, Ex-Policy Advocacy and Business Connect at ICCNEXXT (an initiative by the Indian Chamber of Commerce), and an Incubatee of the IIM-B NSRCEL Women Startup Program. Varshaa's expertise in entrepreneurship, management, operations, pitch deck creation, and communications has been instrumental in shaping Velocity1's vision, making her a true visionary in the startup world.

Joining forces with Varshaa is Tumul Rishabh, the co-founder of Velocity1, whose background in content creation and production has fuelled the company's creative endeavours. Having worked as an Ex-Creative Consultant and Content Producer at Sony Pictures Networks India, as well as having served as a Senior Creative Producer for Shark Tank India and Kaun Banega Crorepati, Tumul possesses a deep understanding of storytelling, conceptualisation, and reality TV production.

Completing the trio is Ravi K Ranjan, an esteemed advisor at Velocity1. One of the leading names of the Indian Startup Ecosystem, Ravi has a diverse background as a Strategy Director and India Representative for The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum (Royal Family Members of Dubai) along with his experience in advisory roles for Shark Tank India launch, DaOne Global Ventures - a sports-tech fund by celebrated Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and many others.

Ravi in the past has managed some of the world's largest startup initiatives such as 10,000 Startups by NASSCOM and the Indian Angel Network, Ravi brings a wealth of knowledge in entrepreneurship, angel investment, venture capital, public speaking, and government relations. Ravi also offers Strategy Consulting services to startup founders, VC Networks, Government Agencies, Academia and aspiring entrepreneurs from discerning critical business gaps to brainstorming strategies, he empowers them to fuel exponential growth. His vast experience in the startup ecosystem has been invaluable in guiding Velocity1's growth and success.

Boosting Indian Startup ecosystem

Velocity1's commitment to nurturing and supporting the Indian startup ecosystem has been instrumental in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and empowering entrepreneurs. It is contributing significantly to India's growth story. As the startup ecosystem continues to thrive, its initiatives will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship and driving the nation towards greater economic prosperity.

Through its services in investment readiness and media production, they empower entrepreneurs to effectively communicate their vision and value proposition. With Velocity1 by their side, startups can confidently navigate the competitive business landscape and soar to new heights of success.

For more information about Velocity1 and their services, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/velocity1consulting/

