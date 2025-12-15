Excel Realty N Infra Limited Announces Key Board Meeting to Discuss Strategic Appointments, Name Change, and Capital Enhancements

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Excel Realty N Infra Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the company’s registered office in Mumbai, to deliberate on several pivotal corporate and strategic initiatives. This meeting, conducted in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, underscores the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and forward-looking business strategies.

A significant focus of the board’s agenda will be the consideration of Mr. Runel Saxena’s appointment as a Non-Executive Independent Director, a move anticipated to bring valuable expertise to the company’s leadership. Concurrently, the Board will review the proposed change in designation for Mr. Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana from Director to Whole-Time Director, reflecting an evolution in his role and responsibilities within the organization. In a move signaling a potential strategic realignment, the Board will also discuss a proposal to change the company’s name, which will be subject to shareholder approval.

Further deliberations will encompass crucial financial and structural adjustments, including proposals for an increase in authorised share capital, enhancement of borrowing limits, and the approval of mortgage powers, all requiring member approval. The Board will also address the approval of the postal ballot notice as part of these comprehensive strategic discussions. In adherence to SEBI’s stringent insider trading regulations, Excel Realty N Infra Limited has also declared a closure of the trading window for its directors and designated persons, effective until December 24, 2025.

Established in 2003 and formerly known as Excel Infoways Limited, Excel Realty N Infra Limited boasts a diversified business portfolio encompassing infrastructure development, IT-enabled BPO services, and general trading. The company's IT/BPO division is a key provider of customer care and workflow management solutions, while its infrastructure segment focuses on residential and annuity projects. Excel Realty’s track record includes successful collaborations on projects such as agricultural land development, stormwater drainage systems, and tunnel construction, alongside its involvement in mining operations, demonstrating a robust and versatile operational capacity.

