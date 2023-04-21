Excelia Tourism School: A new strategy to address the changing needs and challenges of the tourism industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Excelia Tourism School is aligning its strategy to meet the latest challenges facing the international tourism industry. This new approach will be achieved by a revised structure and an improved educational offer, as well as the deployment of resources to support industry players in innovating and anticipating change.

A unique survey driving the development of Excelia Tourism School

In 2022, Excelia Tourism School launched a field survey involving some twenty business leaders from within the tourism sector, as well as educational stakeholders, key players, research-active Faculty members, employees, graduates, and students.

The results of the survey highlighted a number of transformations in the industry, which have a direct impact on pedagogy.

1.Redesigned pedagogy

Excelia Tourism School’s pedagogical transformation is centred on:

Highly personalised learning: a wide range of electives to replace specialisations; à la carte certifications to be made available (e.g. Carbon Footprint, Digital School Certificates in videography and Influence Marketing, etc.); students to develop a portfolio of personalised experiences (baking, cookery, tour guiding, etc.) ensuring they have a unique path, making them stand out.

Augmented and immersive experience: experiential modules using virtual reality; pedagogical immersion projects in France and abroad.

Transversality: Learning Expeditions in completely different domains (e.g. Design, Architecture, Digital Technology, Gastronomy); courses in general knowledge, forecasting, geopolitics, and economic intelligence; introduction to areas such as the arts, mindfulness, and emotional intelligence; a strong focus on the acquisition of social skills.

Programmes tailored to the appropriate level of decision-making: Bachelor programmes designed for Middle Management; Master programmes designed for Senior Management.

Pascal Capellari, Director, Excelia Tourism School said “As the very first school to have built its raison d’être on the need to develop professionalism in the field of tourism management, Excelia Tourism School is once again adopting a pioneering stance. It is enhancing its educational offer to meet the latest challenges in the industry and is working to support tourism stakeholders in anticipating future developments by implementing a forecasting approach that is unprecedented in the sector.”

A lifelong learning offer designed to further professionalism within the industry

Developing a continuing education offer that meets two objectives:

To support the transformation of the sector.

To ensure that those involved in international tourism gain in professionalism through a range of tailor-made programmes.

A new Advisory Board

Excelia Tourism School has set up a Strategic Advisory Board (SAB), made up of experts from the tourism industry, to review the school’s main issues and challenges, and to recommend relevant strategic guidelines.

The SAB will be chaired by Dominique Hummel , an industry expert who has held several executive positions in the field of tourism including Innovation Director for the Compagnie des Alpes, President of Futuroscope, Chief Executive Officer of the Poitou-Charentes region.

, an industry expert who has held several executive positions in the field of tourism including Innovation Director for the Compagnie des Alpes, President of Futuroscope, Chief Executive Officer of the Poitou-Charentes region. Dominique Hummel will be joined by some fifteen other prominent figures from the world of business and academia.

EXCELIA’S RESOURCES TO SUPPORT THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL TOURISM SECTOR

Excelia Tourism School has established itself as a driving force for transformation, deploying a range of resources to support industry players in their efforts to anticipate and innovate.

Recognised tourism research

Excelia Tourism School boasts a specialised academic research centre which is part of the Scientific Interest Group ‘Tourism Studies’, supported by the CNRS, the French government research agency.

The school’s Tourism Management Institute (TMI) is another research institute, focussing on conducting applied research in conjunction with companies.

The 18 research-active Faculty involved in Excelia’s research dedicated to tourism generate some 40 academic articles at the highest possible level, every year.

Enhanced entrepreneurial focus

XL Entrepreneur: aimed at accelerating impact innovation, this study track has been designed to support initiatives from the idea stage right through company creation, and ultimately to the development of new sustainable business solutions.

34 projects are currently in the incubation phase, 50% of which are ‘Impact’ projects.

Unprecedented initiative for forecasting in the tourism industry

The school has launched a new and pioneering study course, ‘Forecasting in the Tourism Industry’, designed to educate students to become pioneering tourism professionals of the future.

EXCELIA TOURISM SCHOOL IN FACTS & FIGURES

2005: date of creation

date of creation Only French institution to be awarded a State-accredited and UNWTO-TedQual-certified qualification, since 2008

20 years of expertise, developed in the field and from within the local regions, and supported by high-level international research through an applied research institute

500 students

students 3,000 graduates

graduates 5 undergraduate/postgraduate programmes

undergraduate/postgraduate programmes 18 permanent professors and 120 industry professional lecturers

permanent professors and industry professional lecturers 1 Tourism Management Institute

Tourism Management Institute 40 research articles generated every year

research articles generated every year 67 academic partners

academic partners 6 double qualifications, (3 French, 3 international)

double qualifications, (3 French, 3 international) 90% of MSc graduates secure employment within 6 months

of MSc graduates secure employment within 6 months 42% of MSc graduates work internationally

About Excelia

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong presence in its local regions, and an international outlook, it comprises 5 Schools operating over 4 campuses: Excelia Business School, Excelia Tourism School, Excelia Digital School, Excelia Academy, Excelia Executive Education. It currently educates some 5,500 students and boasts some 42,000 graduates. It holds the following labels and accreditations: EESPIG, AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA and EFMD, as well as UNWTO-TedQual (United Nations) in the field of tourism.

