Exceptional "Women" Shaping the Future of Agriculture Honoured at RevolutioNari Awards 2024 by PepsiCo India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 18: PepsiCo India reinforced its commitment to advancing women empowerment in the agricultural sector, by launching a first of its kind platform, the RevolutioNari Conference and Awards 2024 here in New Delhi. Based on PepsiCo India's philosophy of Partnership in Progress, that reflects its commitment to foster inclusive growth through collaboration with government, partner organizations and communities, the event recognized and celebrated the exceptional contributions of women in agriculture. The event marked the launch of PepsiCo India's RevolutioNari Anthem, underlining its commitment towards its ongoing flagship program RevolutioNari empowering women.

Ten women farmers from across India, were recognized for setting inspirational examples of women who are leading and inspiring many others towards more meaningful contribution to the sector. They were selected after a thorough evaluation of nominations submitted from across the country. An external jury comprising of sector experts headed by Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, reviewed the submissions under five categories:

- Breaking Gender Stereotypes & Implementing Best Farming Practices: Tapasi Pal from West Bengal awarded Gold and Sanju Yogi from Rajasthan awarded Silver

- Economic Empowerment through SHGs: Ganapathi SHG from Telangana awarded Gold and Sarayan Farmer Producer Company Ltd. from Uttar Pradesh awarded Silver

- Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture: Shivani Kisku from Jharkhand awarded Gold and Manguben Jaga from Gujarat awarded Silver

- Protection and Promotion of Native Indigenous Food Systems: Monika Mohite from Maharashtra awarded Gold and Sujata Paramanik from West Bengal awarded Silver

- Youth Innovators in Agriculture: Surbhi Kumari from Bihar awarded Gold and Anima Aind from Jharkhand awarded Silver

Present for the awards ceremony and presenting awards to the winners were: Chief Guest Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India; Chief Guest Smt. Smriti Irani, Former Minister of Women and Child Development; Keynote Speaker Mr. Ajit Balaji Joshi, Secretary, Dept of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Govt. of Punjab. The Hon'ble dignitaries shared inspiring addresses underscoring the imperative to recognize and elevate women's growing contributions and leadership in agriculture.

Chief Guest, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, shared in his address, "With changing times, our farmers have embraced sustainable agricultural practices, and women have emerged as strong pillars of this system, playing an indispensable role in driving progress. Hence, agricultural development is unimaginable without their invaluable contribution. I congratulate PepsiCo India for empowering and recognizing them as key leaders in the industry."

Speaking at the event, Ajit Balaji Joshi, Secretary, Dept of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Govt. of Punjab, shared, "I am incredibly proud to see women's representation in this room surpassing that of men. Organizations like PepsiCo India are instrumental in helping farmers explore opportunities in agriculture, food processing, and beyond. Women's participation in this sector is essential for driving sustainable growth and innovation."

Jagrut Kotecha, CEO, PepsiCo India and South Asia, shared, "At PepsiCo India, we are committed to an inclusive future where women are empowered to lead change. Through our RevolutioNari initiative, which aims to empower 1 million women across India by 2026, we are driving tangible, positive societal impact. As an agri company working closely with farmers for over three decades now; we are committed to enhancing women representation in the sector through this initiative and take immense pride in bringing these remarkable stories to life through the RevolutioNari Awards; our heartiest congratulations to all the winners."

The Social Lab as the knowledge partner brought together a stellar jury of industry experts for the awards and evaluation. Avian WE, the official outreach partner for the conference and awards, played a pivotal role in driving strategic engagement and elevating awareness for the initiative.

The event was marked by engaging panel discussions, workshops, and knowledge exchanges. Engaging workshops were designed to equip farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving agricultural landscape. The panel discussions focused on advancing gender equality and resilience in agriculture. "Policy Perspectives: Advancing Gender Equality in Agriculture" emphasized targeted policies and training to empower women as agents of change. "Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion, Innovation, and Technology" highlighted the role of innovation in enhancing women's access to resources. "Seed to Smile: Cultivating Resilience for a Better Tomorrow" explored climate-smart practices and farmer empowerment to build a sustainable and resilient future. Over 150 agri sector experts including policymakers, agronomists, opinion leaders, corporates, academicians, etc., attended the RevolutioNari Conference and Awards 2024.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor