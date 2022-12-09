Exchange of creative strength keeps me going as an actor- Kavitta Amarjeett

Actress Kavitta Amarjeett with Director Madhur Bhandarkar during India Lockdown premiere at IFFI Goa 2022

Mumbai, December 09: Candid Interview with the Actress Kavitta Amarjeett on her journey in Theatre and Bollywood

Her journey started as a theatre artist 15 – 20 years back and continues. She acted in more than 60 plus theatre plays on experimental platforms. Apart from these Kavitta acted in Sense 8 (international web series) for Netflix, directed by Matrix fame directors The Wachowski siblings. She also acted in the film Beyond the Clouds directed by the legendary director Maajid Majiidi. One notable performance was in a Hindi play called KAAL, written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

Under the direction of Legendary director Madhur Bhandarkar, her latest movie India Lockdown is released recently. In the movie, Kavitta plays the character called Aapa, in one of the four stories. The theatre is evolving, and she brushes her acting skills from time to time. Moreover, she believes in, theatre is a collaborative and evolving form of an acting platform that always enhances her spirit.

We would like to share her conversation with the readers.

How has theatre always inspired you and how have you kept pace with it for 15 years? You have done movies as well, so tell us what is the motivation behind it?

I have worked as an actress in theatre, television, movies, and online series for the past 20 to 25 years. My time in college was filled with appreciation for my acting skills in the form of awards and accolades, as I acted in a variety of plays for inter-collegiate competitions. It continued for a very long period and I discovered myself to be an actress. My past experience includes working for a corporate firm on a television channel for about 7 – 8 years to support my family. However, I realized that my soul lies in creativity as an artist. I wanted to spread my wings as an artist and sprawl creativity around me, so I left my high-paying corporate job and pursued my passion through theatre again. I was acting in a play called KATHA EK KANS KI directed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

My experience includes teaching in schools and NGOs as drama faculty and directing many productions for children. So, motivation was the love of theatre. Later with Saher Latif, an international casting director, I collaborated on two projects as a casting assistant.

What are the other areas of work you are occupied with?

I have my own theatre production called KEYS THEATRE WORKSHOP. I have been conducting theatre workshops for the last 10 years under my production for children and youngsters. The youngsters are made aware of every aspect of characterization, staging a production, including backstage and stage techniques. Children develop self-confidence, self-expression, and group interaction skills during the entire process, which helps them connect with their own creativity. Although I teach them skills of theatre in my capacity… in return, I am learning so much from these children. This exchange of creative strength keeps me going as an actor. It’s like my homework.

Are you currently working on a project/ movie which is about to be released?

I have Acted in my first commercial Hindi movie as a character artist which is currently streaming on Zee 5 and directed by renowned director Madhur Bhandarkar sir. Apart from that, my upcoming Marathi film is yet to be released. I am also Conducting my Children’s workshop in a slum area for underprivileged children in Pune and directing a play for them.

Can you share an unforgettable incident in life that has helped you learn and grow in many ways?

I conducted online theatre workshops during the lockdown when everything seemed so dismal, which was incredibly uplifting and full of survival instinct. I believe that because we as artists are able to construct a distinct universe for ourselves, we are stronger than people in any other job. Now was the moment for self-introspection. With my group of friends, I learned about inner strength and we did some excellent online activities.

Can you share some of your experiences of Good / Bad in this industry?

Well, experiences are always enriching. I have learned and tried to see the positive side even in my bad experiences. Memorable experiences are the ones we share, so for me, I would say are the very few friendships that I have made in this industry. I value and respect them thoroughly.

Any feedback received from film critics or while at work?

Recently I worked with Madhur Sir and he acknowledged and appreciated me for my work on the set. I’ve also enjoyed the way he works because he makes his actors feel at ease while they perform. It was surely an enriching experience to work with him. Although bagging this role was through an audition, I thank Trishan and Shubham for believing in me and casting me for this film.

What is the biggest challenge(s) one can face in this industry?

One can face discrimination and favoritism. But true artists always believe in themselves and wait for the right opportunity. I would say keep on working and your work will be recognized someday. Although, I have a long way to go as I feel work has just started.

What is your view on the viewers’ interest / which genre gets maximum viewership?

Genre is not the preference I feel. It’s the story that matters more. It might be simple to overlook the value of the fundamentals when new and complex technology is used in movies and receives so much attention and excitement. The crafting of engaging, lively characters is essential to the actual art of storytelling.

What is your view on the changing dynamics of viewers getting more interested in watching OTT releases or do you think it’s still Single Screen / Multiplex getting the maximum share?

OTT is definitely an option for people that have reached them directly through their gadgets. However Cinema halls will keep functioning for sure, there is no comparison.

Can you name some personalities working with whom made you feel like dream come true?

Well, definitely working in India lockdown with Madhur sir was a dream come true experience. Also, when I worked with Nagesh Kukunoor sir in a short film. He played the role of my husband in that film. It was indeed a dream come true experience.

Not to forget, I got the opportunity to work with one of my favorite directors Maajid Majidi sir in Beyond the clouds. I feel immensely grateful as it was a dream come true experience.

Whom do you idolize? Who is your source of Inspiration?

I love the late Smita Patil’s work. She was one of the simplest-looking cinema actresses of all time as well as one of the best screen actors of her era. However, there are many people who have inspired me that do not belong to my profession.

Define Success in your terms

It is just a temporary phase.

Where do you think yourself down the line in 5 years?

I see myself being a more knowledgeable and respected artist in my field while learning more about different mediums over the course of time.

How do you operate, and how can one connect you?

I can usually be contacted through calls or text messages. Casting companies that have seen my prior work call me. Consequently, they call or message me to connect.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor