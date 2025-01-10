Experience An Island of Endless Firsts: Celebrate Every Shade of Love This Valentine's Day at Kandima Maldives

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 10: Kandima Maldives invites you to celebrate love in all its beautiful forms this February 2025, set against a backdrop of azure waters and swaying palm trees. Step beyond the ordinary and immerse yourself in a world of exciting adventures and delightful surprises with Kandima's "An Island of Endless Firsts" Valentine's Day programme". Whether it's romantic love, cherished friendships, or self-love, discover endless ways to connect, explore, and craft unforgettable memories in this refreshingly playful paradise.

Romantic Rivalry at Full Throttle

Rev up the romance and fuel your love story at Fast Track, Kandima's thrilling new entertainment attraction. Experience love in the fast lane as you and your partner race head-to-head on the ocean-front karting track in an unforgettable challenge. The exclusive Valentine's Combo treats you to 30 minutes of high-speed excitement, topped off with a playful photo session to capture your shared joy and laughter. For couples with a competitive streak, the Couple Karting Mini Grand Prix on Valentine's Day is your chance to win a complimentary 10-minute karting session. Get ready to race, laugh, and fall in love all over again!

Love, Island Style: Dreamy Marine Adventures & Private Beach Bliss for Couples

For couples craving a secluded, Kandima's own Lover's Island Castaway Retreat, where you and your partner can enjoy a secluded private island with a sun-drenched beach all to yourselves. Indulge in a chilled bottle of bubbly and a fresh fruit basket as you soak in the romance of this idyllic hideaway. For those seeking adventure, Kandima offers captivating marine explorations, including a sunset cruise. Choose between a lively group experience or the intimacy of a private yacht, complete with a curated selection of delicious drinks and canapes. As the sun dips below the horizon, keep an eye out for the magical encounters with turtles, dolphins, and other fascinating marine life.

Unforgettable Aerial Adventures and Starry Night Magic

Take your love to new heights with Kandima's Romantic Fly-Away aerial experience at Aquaholics. Soar together on a mesmerising parasailing adventure during the golden sunset hour, from 5:15 PM to 6:15 PM. As you ascend, marvel at the Maldives' stunning lagoons below, bathed in vibrant hues as the sun dips into the horizon.

As night falls, cosy up for a Movie Under the Stars, complete with a chilled bottle of bubbly and cupid-mix popcorn. For couples not ready to call it a night, Forbidden Bar Beach's DJ-spun Afterparty will keep the sparks flying till midnight. Don't forget to join the Valentine's 3D Hand Casting workshop before you leave. Craft a unique ornament of you and your partner's intertwined hands, an adorable keepsake for your unforgettable Kandima experience to take home.

Taste the Love: Scenic Picnics & Starlit Barbeques

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Picture-Perfect Picnic by Aroma Lake, where a camera-ready hamper awaits. Filled with Prosecco, savoury snacks, and delightful goodies. Sip on thematic Cupid's Cocktails throughout the day at Breeze Bar &

Beach Club or, surprise your partner with a heart-shaped Red Velvet cake and speciality coffee at Aroma and Deli, a limited-time item on the menu.

As the evening unfolds, indulge in a fiery Valentine's BBQ at Zest Beach, where romance meets culinary delight. Savour a delectable set menu under a starlit sky, beginning with fresh oysters and a pre-dinner cocktail, complemented by a bottle of Prosecco with a gourmet dining experience, all with spectacular sea views as the perfect backdrop.

Wellness Escape into a Lover's Oasis

End your day with ultimate pampering at EsKape Spa's Romantic Retreat, a luxurious 120-minute journey designed for couples. Begin with a soothing signature foot ritual, followed by a full-body massage and rejuvenating Indian head massage that dissolves deep tension and stress. Immerse yourself in a fresh coconut body polish and tropical flower bath, complete with sparkling wine for the perfect toast to love and future adventures. Surprise your loved one with an immersive in-room romantic set up complete with a personalised message. With just 48 hours' notice, Kandima's Krew can transform your bed with a blanket of rose petals, or completely transform your villa into a lover's haven with bespoke top-to-toe villa decor.

The Fun Never Stops

At Kandima, love isn't limited to February. With the LuvPerk offering, celebrate Birthdays, anniversaries, or romantic getaways of three and seven nights up. Delight your loved one with special touches like a sumptuous floating breakfast served on your private deck or a magical candlelit dinner on the beach. Whether it's February or any time of the year, Kandima is where love gets playful, adventurous, and endlessly exciting. Come for the thrills, stay for the feels!

Have a look at the detailed Valentines program here: An Island of endless firsts

Lead-in rates for a stay at Kandima in February 2025 start from £244/night for a Studio and from £413/night for a Beach Villa, book direct online for extra savings and discounts on water sports, excursions and spa.

For additional information, you can read the full brochure here.

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts and caters to guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends, and honeymooners.

Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 270-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, a football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports, E-Go-Karting and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

For more details, please visit our website - www.kandima.com, or follow us on our social channels: Instagram @kandima_maldives Facebook @kandima.maldives X @kandimamaldives

