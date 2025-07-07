Experience Premium Living: 3BHK Flats in Bhopal at Green City Extension by Krishna Homes
By PNN | Updated: July 7, 2025 17:29 IST2025-07-07T17:21:46+5:302025-07-07T17:29:06+5:30
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7:Looking to buy a 3BHK flat in Bhopal that offers more than just square feet. Welcome to Green City Extension by Krishna Homes—a name trusted for over 26 years in premium housing.
Strategically located in Bawadiya Kalan, one of Bhopal's fastest-growing residential hubs, this IGBC Platinum-certified community offers you a life of elegance, sustainability, and unmatched comfort.
Thoughtfully Designed 3BHK Apartments
Each of the 88 exclusive 3BHK flats is tailored to suit the lifestyle of modern families who value privacy, space, and utility.
Vaastu-compliant floor plans
Zero common walls for total privacy
Double door entry system for extra safety
Dedicated work-from-home zone
Cross ventilation for natural light & air
Spacious balconies with serene green views
These features combine functionality with finesse, making Green City Extension a top choice among 3BHK flats in Bhopal.
Location Advantage: Bawadiya Kalan
Enjoy suburban peace with seamless urban access:
- Just 2 minutes from Sagar Public School
- Close to top-rated hospitals
- Near Aura Mall, DB Mall, Capital Mall, and Ashima Mall
- ATMs, petrol pumps, grocery stores – all within 5 minutes
Whether you're raising kids or retiring in style, this location keeps you connected—without the chaos.
Sustainable, Future-Ready Living
Green City Extension is the only IGBC Platinum-rated project in Bhopal, offering features that save energy and elevate well-being:
- EV charging stations
- 35kW solar panel system
- Rainwater harvesting
- Organic waste composting
- Acupressure walking paths
- Live smarter. Live cleaner.
Built with Confidence, Delivered with Commitment
- Krishna Homes is known for:
- Timely possession & RERA compliance
- Home loan availability from all major banks
- Earthquake-resistant structures
- High-speed elevators (2 per block)
- Corner units with natural light & airflow
Construction is in full swing, and possession has already begun.
- Complete Community Amenities
- Clubhouse with gym & library
- Indoor games & multipurpose hall
- Children's play zone
- Senior citizen card room
- Temple & jogging track
- 24/7 security with CCTV
Green City Extension isn't just a place to live—it's a place to belong.
Conclusion
Looking for premium 3BHK apartments in Bhopal with the perfect mix of privacy, location, design, and trust
Explore Green City Extension today—where sustainable living meets timeless comfort.
Book a site visit to Green City Extension today: +91-9201836841
Krishna Homes – सुंदर आवास, सुखद निवास.
