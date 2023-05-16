Experience the exquisite luxury of Blencci Jewellery: A class-defining range like no other

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Whilst several brands channel their focus toward profits and global competition, Blencci, the growing pioneer of the jewellery industry, has been conquering the market share with its class-defining range of jewellery pieces. One of the major USPs that boasts enough of this brand's grandeur is the plethora of designs and appeal that parallels the international market and charms its audience. The surprising aspect of Blennci is that it never repeats any of its range unless it is specially ordered by any customer.

Colourful Diamonds

Every piece of jewellery that is created by Blencci is a work of fine art bolstered with the motto of 'Be Blencci, Be Beautiful'. The outcomes that every woman yearns for in a jewellery design is reflected by the brand in the manner of beauty, luxury, and elegance. Right from Cocktails to daily wear, the luxury that tags along while wearing a piece of jewellery designed by Blencci bespeaks the rich and traditional culture of India blended with premium quality and style statement engraved in every piece. But, hold onto your anticipation, because the brand offers all these royal pieces of artwork with colourful fine diamond jewellery, which is a first in India.

A Trendsetter With An Affordable Range

Muskan Jain, the founder of Blencci, attributes the success of her brand to the formidable foundations that offer deluxe products yet at a classic range that extends from 23,000 INR to 30,00,000 INR and so on. At an affordable range of 23,000, Indian women can bestow themselves with jewelleries that are preferred by celebrities. With the ever-rising momentum in Blencci's quest to proffer women with the true definition of beauty, Blencci has proven itself to be a trendsetter in the market by introducing customizable jewellery items.

Indo-Western Style

The game plan behind the introduction of customizable jewellery items is to implement the quote 'sky is the limit' and let women showcase their own levels of creativity, thereby elevating the lavish standards that they are meant for. In addition to this, Blencci has also added a glint of astrology with its distinctive designs in the guise of safe astrological stones that have been the hype in the market for a while. It not only redefines the new-age branding, but also caters to the Indo-western demand of the customers.

Customized Jewellery

Having its origins in Chandigarh, India, in 2019, Blencci is now looked upon as a fierce competitor and a brand of international standing by leading jewellery brands in the global markets. Living up to the high standards that the brand has targeted, it has even soared higher and engraved its name in countries such as USA, where it has its own boutique shop in Allen, Texas, through the outlet of Navkkar Jewellers. From offline to online shops, Blencci also offers add-on features to its customers, thereby also customizing their jewellery at the most minute level with purity and quality going beyond the ordinary.

Emerald Collection

Renowned for its aptness to evolve and innovate its design, the loyal customer base of Blencci found themselves in the thrill of anticipation as Blencci announced the launch of its sumptuous emerald collection embedded with real emerald stones and quirky design that sets its owner in a different grade altogether. The projected success post the new announcement is estimated to grant Blencci the heights that its founder envisioned to reach with her diligent and designing skills.

Brand Value

From what started with a simple E-commerce platform, Blencci has carved its own pathway toward excellency, and the same essence is reciprocated with the brand value and faith that women have while choosing the jewellery products of Blencci and making them as their ideal choice over established international brands.

The vision of a founder speaks a lot about the fruition of the brand. You can witness the passion that Muskan Jain bores for jewellery through her YouTube show, 'Style with Muskan Jain'. To be a part of the Blencci family that is accustomed to luxury and elegance, visit the Blennci store, https://blencci.com

