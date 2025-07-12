Experience the Grand Slam Like Never Before at Global Foyer's Cabana-Themed Wimbledon Screening

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 12: Global Foyer, the city's upcoming premier luxury mall, is ready to present an exclusive and immersive Wimbledon Live Screening between 11th and 13th July at the newly opened pickleball court, under the aegis of Friends of Foyer, blending the excitement of live sport with an ultimate lifestyle experience. Set in a premium, cabana-themed outdoor lounge, this three-day celebration promises the perfect fusion of world-class sport, curated indulgence, and community engagement.

Hosted on the Second Floor of Global Foyer Mall, Gurgaon Sector 43, Golf Course Road, the event offers an open-air viewing experience complete with LED screens, an elevated food and beverage menu, and a vibrant social setting. Guests will be treated to specially crafted cocktails, chilled beers, and gourmet platters, creating a one-of-a-kind Wimbledon atmosphere in the heart of Gurgaon. Packages are available for individuals and groups, including:

1 Pax - ₹2,999

2 Pax - ₹4,999

5 Pax - ₹11,999

9 Pax - ₹20,699

19 Pax - ₹41,799

Screenings will run from 6:30 PM to 12:00 AM on all three days. To make the experience even more accessible, guests can book their passes through Districts and avail up to 30% off by using the exclusive promo code INFH04 on Hudle. Note, the offer is valid only for this weekend.

Mr. Vasudev Garg, Director, Rajdarbar Group, shared his thoughts on the initiative, "At Global Foyer, we are committed to crafting memorable experiences that go beyond traditional retail. Our Wimbledon Live Screening is an invitation to indulge in the spirit of the game amidst great ambiance and fine dining, where luxury meets sport."

This immersive celebration is not just about tennis, as it's about celebrating lifestyle, camaraderie, and the joy of live entertainment in a luxurious setting. Join the excitement this weekend and be part of a stylish sporting celebration like no other.

