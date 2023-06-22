Experience the Power of 6D with Boult, Join the Celebration of 6 Remarkable Years

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 22: Boult, India's fastest-growing home-grown brand, is thrilled to announce the celebration of their upcoming 6 years milestone anniversary. From the beginning of Boult's extraordinary journey, it has taken immense pride in the six core pillars that shaped its successInnovation, Technology, Design, Accessibility, Community, and Quality. While innovation has been at the heart of Boult's ethos, design emerged as the cornerstone of the brand's success with every Boult product being meticulously crafted with a fusion of aesthetics and functionality. By incorporating inclusive features and valuing customer feedback, Boult not only made its products accessible but also served the community with cutting-edge technologies.

And this remarkable 6 years started in 2017 with only one category of TWS earphones. However, the relentless efforts, impeccable designs and pioneering innovation led the brand to become the second largest TWS brand in India by selling a product every 5 seconds. And now, the brand proudly stands as the best wireless headphones brand in India and the fastest emerging smartwatch brand, having sold over 1.5 Crore units to date. According to the IDC report, Boult has secured a remarkable 366.5% year-on-year growth, holding a significant 9.3% market share in the first quarter of 2023, and key models such as Boult Drift and Cosmic have contributed significantly to this success.

The commemoration of Boult's monumental milestone 6-year anniversary will be as unique as the journey of the brand. With a myriad of fun activities and interesting initiatives, Boult is transcending its customers to the sixth dimension where Boult's website will transform into a giveaway heaven.

Every 6th product on the website will be offered free to the consumers on 24th June 2023. In addition to this, Boult has set up exclusive Pop-up stores in 2 different cities where customers visiting the stores will have access to special discounts and limited-edition deals as a token of gratitude to its amazing customers for their continued support throughout the brand's six-year journey. Besides, people can delve deeper into Boult's 6D by peddling a bicycle, located in two prime locations, MGF Metropolitan Mall in Gurgaon and Nexus Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru and grab some amazing gift hampers.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Gupta, Director & Co-Founder, Boult, shared his enthusiasm and further plans for the company and said, "It has been an exhilarating journey. When I and Tarun found our core, we didn't expect it will emerge so remarkably in a short span of 6 years and people will shower immense love to it. The journey was a combination of highs and lows but the growth trajectory of the brand always remained on the rise. We were able to do this because we embraced innovation & technology and integrated it in such a way that it reaches the masses. I have always been proud of Boult's designs and the process will continue making us reach unlimited victories. As a home-grown brand, our aim is to make the Indian brand become available globally for which we have made an entry into the US and UK markets and have also mapped out 5 more countries to further spread our presence."

Tarun Gupta, Co-Founder, Boult, added, "Boult is best known for its cutting-edge technologies and impressive designs and we will continue our stride to be the best in the game. It is our passion which has always inspired us to fuel our quest for groundbreaking innovations and delivering an extraordinary experience to consumers through our products, whether it is hearables or wearables. Currently, we are focussed on pushing our Boult in India, Boult for India initiative and strive to localise raw material as much as possible to boost domestic production."

Get ready to spot the Boult Ricks cruising through the cities, bringing a wave of excitement with amazing offers and unbeatable discounts right to the doorstep!

Embark on a journey to unlock a world of exclusive six-dimensional Boult 6-year anniversary offers by clicking on this link: https://www.boultaudio.com/collections/6-years-of-boult?utm_source=PR_medium=PR&utm_campaign=6YOB

