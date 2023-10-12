Expert Advice On The Causes & Prevention of Joint Disease on this World Arthritis Day 2023

Best Health Expers Advice On The Causes & Prevention of Joint Disease

New Delhi (India), October 12: World Arthritis Day 2023 sheds light on the insidious realm of joint afflictions, demanding a rigorous examination of causative factors and preventative measures. Arthritis, a heterogeneous family of musculoskeletal disorders, derives its complexity from multifactorial origins, encompassing genetic predispositions, immunological aberrations, and environmental triggers.

These expert insights emphasize the pivotal role of inflammation in perpetuating joint pathology, urging a vigilant stance on early detection.



Dr. Rohil Singh Kakkar, MBBS, D.Ortho, MS Ortho, Fellowship in Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgery, Faculty Member – Royal College of Surgeons of England, Consultant Joint Replacement and Orthopaedic Surgeon, Marble City Hospital, Rajasthan

Arthritis is the swelling or inflammation of the joints, which causes pain and stiffness. It affects more than 180 million people in India, and its prevalence is higher than even diabetes and cancer. There are different types of arthritis, of which the most common are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). These diseases worsen with age. Osteoarthritis is the wearing out of the cartilage of the joint due to age, often accelerated by obesity or injury, and commonly affecting the knee. Loss of cartilage increases the friction between bones, causing pain when ascending and descending stairs, walking long distances, and sitting cross-legged. Further erosion causes persistent pain, with the appearance of swelling and crepitus (crackling sound) associated with angular deformities.

Dr. Rohil shared that exercise is proven to not only reduce symptoms of arthritis but also improve function and reduce wear and tear on the joints in the long run. In the early stages, supplements like glucosamine, intra-articular hyaluronate, and collagen peptide work well in conjunction with weight reduction and activity modification. However, in advanced cases, joint replacement surgery is considered a reliable treatment option.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), Robotic Joint Replacement, Criti Care Asia Group of Hospitals, Director & HOD of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement – Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

On World Arthritis Day, Dr. Santosh Shetty, a renowned name in joint replacement and an expert in bones and joints, provided valuable insights and emphasized that arthritis, a group of conditions causing joint inflammation and pain, affects millions worldwide. While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to its causes, several factors are known to contribute. These include genetics, age, obesity, and injuries. Dr. Shetty emphasized that prevention plays a crucial role in managing joint health, and regular exercise, such as low-impact activities like swimming or walking, can help maintain joint flexibility and strength. A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can reduce arthritis risk. Weight management is also essential, as excess pounds strain joints. Moreover, avoiding excessive stress on joints, proper posture, and ergonomic adjustments in workplaces can minimize the risk of joint diseases.

In conclusion, on this World Arthritis Day, Dr. Shetty pledged to continue his “Fight Against Arthritis” by raising awareness and prioritizing joint health through knowledge and proactive measures and further accentuated the need for regular check-ups and early intervention, which make a significant difference in managing arthritis.



Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, Director Orthopedics & Health City Hospital, Trauma & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Lucknow

The early symptoms of knee arthritis include nagging pain, stiffness, difficulty climbing stairs, or difficulty getting up from a sitting position. These are their mild symptoms, and if you go for an X-ray, it might not show abnormalities initially. As arthritis is a progressive disease, this pain tends to increase. At times, they have a squeaking sound if you put your hand on the knee, which is called crepitus. But in stage 3, patients experience pain even at rest, significant deformity, and impaired daily activities. Stages 1 and 2 involve conservative treatments like exercise, avoiding sitting on the floor, physiotherapy, and supplements. In Stage 2, oral supplements and injections may defer symptoms. Now if we look at the third stage on an X-ray, it is bone and bone. There is a deformity on the X-ray, and it’s a very bizarre-looking X-ray. Stage 3 often requires surgical interventions: osteotomy, partial knee replacement, or total knee replacement. But if everything fails, knee replacement is a successful surgery, and Dr. Sandeep has been doing the surgery for over 24 years. These surgeries promise prolonged joint survival, marking a significant advancement in treatment.

Dr. Naveen Kumar LV, MBBS, MS Orth, FRCS Orth (Eng), MCh Hip & Knee (UK), MSc Orth (UK), Dip SICOT (Italy), FEBOT (Portugal), MRCGP (UK), Dip FIFA SM (Switzerland), (FSEM (UK), Sports Orthopedics Institute, Bengaluru

In simple words, “Yes, arthritis can be cured”. Firstly, one needs to know the types of arthritis and the treatments available for managing arthritis to understand this. The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and inflammatory arthritis (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis). Osteoarthritis is due to wear and tear of the cartilage lining of the joint. This leads to the raw ends of the bones getting exposed and rubbing against each other. Inflammatory arthritis is due to your own immune system hyper-reacting and fighting against the joint tissues, leading to the arthritis.

In the early stages of osteoarthritis, the problem can be managed with simple exercises, medications to improve the lubrication and quality of cartilage, and braces. Mild to moderate levels of osteoarthritis can still be managed with PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) or lubricant injections. Inflammatory arthritis, when identified in its early stages, can be completely managed with the appropriate medications and exercise-based treatments. In patients with advanced arthritis (both osteoarthritis and inflammatory arthritis), one needs to consider joint replacement (arthroplasty) as a definitive mode of treatment.



Dr. Samir Pilankar, MS Orth, DNB, MNAMS, Fellowship training (Germany, Switzerland & Spain), Senior Joint replacement & Arthroscopy surgeon, Robotic knee surgeon, Sujay & Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai

Arthritis is a condition marked by joint inflammation and pain resulting from cartilage deterioration. Multiple factors, such as aging, genetics, injury, obesity, and repetitive motions, can trigger this cartilage breakdown. Preventing arthritis requires a commitment to a wholesome lifestyle and specific preventive measures. Engaging in regular physical activity preserves joint flexibility and strength while maintaining a healthy weight alleviates joint stress.

A range of treatment choices are at one’s disposal, including medications, physical therapy, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments. For early arthritis, Dr Pilankar does knee arthroscopy with cartilage transfer surgery. In cases of advanced arthritis, Dr. Pilankar does cutting-edge robotic knee replacement surgery with remarkable outcomes, effectively resolving pain and restoring one’s ability to engage in various activities.

Dr. Om Parshuram Patil, MBBS, MS Orth, FCPS, FCISS, Consulting – Cozderm Skin Clinic, Chembur & Patil Clinic Dadar, Consultant Orthopaedic and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Fortis Hospital, SRV Hospital & ACME Hospital, Global Hospital, Mumbai

“On this World Arthritis Day, let’s stand united against the grip of pain and stiffness. To all those battling arthritis, remember, that your strength is immeasurable, and hope is your greatest ally. Embrace the support around you, from family and friends to dedicated healthcare professionals. As an orthopedic surgeon, the prominent urge to guide you to prioritize your health is for your overall well-being. Seek timely medical advice, explore treatment options, and engage in gentle exercises that can bring relief. Arthritis doesn’t define you; your courage in facing it does.

Let’s raise our voices for awareness, understanding, and research. Together, we can alleviate the burden of arthritis and pave the way for a future where every step is taken with ease.

Dr. Virendra Chandore, Senior Arthroscopy And Joint Replacement Surgeon, Arthro-care, Indore

Arthritis, signifying joint pain, encompasses pain in either multiple or single joints. It manifests through severe joint pain, swelling, and stiffness, with a higher prevalence in women post the age of 45 and men after 50, emerging as a prevalent chronic disorder in the elderly. Arthritis is attributed to diverse factors such as degenerative (age-related), inflammatory (rheumatic/gout), poor dietary habits (including smoking and tobacco chewing), hereditary factors, and hormonal imbalances, particularly in women. Preventive measures encompass regular exercise, a balanced diet, calcium and vitamin D3 supplementation, and avoiding habits like smoking. If symptoms persist, seeking consultation with an orthopedic specialist for appropriate treatment is advisable.

Dr. Pratul Jain MS – Orthopaedics, Orthopedic surgeon, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Ginni Devi Orthopaedic Hospital, Jaipur

Knee arthritis, a degenerative joint condition, manifests as inflammation of the knee, causing debilitating pain and restricted mobility. When conservative measures fail to assuage the relentless erosion of the joint, knee replacement emerges as a viable solution. This surgical intervention entails the resurfacing of the damaged joint with prosthetic components, effectively restoring functionality. Non-invasive treatments, including analgesics and physical therapy, are initial considerations, but progressive cases necessitate more decisive action. It is imperative that individuals experiencing persistent discomfort seek consultation from healthcare professionals adept in orthopedic care. Timely intervention not only mitigates agony but also averts further structural compromise. In the realm of knee arthritis, where each step can be a trial, the judicious choice is to entrust the journey to recovery to those skilled in the art of orthopaedic restoration.

Dr. G K Sudhakar Reddy, MS Ortho, MRCS, Dip Sports, MCh (UK), FRCS Tr & Orth (UK), Sr. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Joint Replacements, Arthroscopy & Trauma, Hyderabad

Joint arthritis is a common condition characterized by inflammation and pain in one or more joints. The most common joints involved are the knees, hips, and small joints in the hands. The most prevalent types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is often due to wear and tear on the joint-bearing surface, while rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder. This can cause pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joint.

Preventing knee arthritis involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking steps to protect your joints. Here are some tips: Maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly with a focus on low-impact activities, avoid high-impact actions, ensure good posture, and stay flexible through regular stretching. Limit excessive kneeling or squatting. Treatment options encompass medication, topical gels, physiotherapy, knee injections, and, in severe cases, joint replacement surgery. A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce inflammation. If you have concerns about knee arthritis, consult an orthopaedic doctor early to discuss further management.

Dr. Akram Jawed, MBBS, MS Ortho (AIIMS), Fellowship Upper Extremity Surgery, Principal Consultant, Bone & Joint Institute, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi & Gurugram

Arthritis is a chronic condition characterized by inflammation and stiffness in the joints, causing pain and reduced mobility. It affects millions of people worldwide, and the impact it has on individuals and communities is immense. The objective of World Arthritis Day is to foster public awareness about arthritis and its impact on individuals, families, and society. It provides an opportunity to educate the public about the different forms of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, juvenile arthritis, and gout, among others.

Arthritis is a complex and multifactorial disease that can lead to long-term disability if not managed properly. By promoting early detection, individuals can receive appropriate medical care and treatment, which can significantly improve their quality of life. The day encourages timely intervention, urging those with joint pain to consult healthcare professionals promptly, practice self-care, and empower individuals to take an active role in managing their arthritis through lifestyle modifications, exercise, and healthy living. This annual event plays a pivotal role in empowering individuals with arthritis and advancing their well-being. Let us all support World Arthritis Day and join the fight against arthritis, creating a world where everyone can live a pain-free and fulfilling life.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor