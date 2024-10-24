Explained: Importance Of Travel Insurance For International Trips In 2025

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 24: The one question that most travellers ask is: "Do I need travel insurance for international trips?". The short answer is yes. Exploring new destinations, cultures, and cuisines is an exciting experience. The excitement starts from the time we start packing our bags. However, we cannot predict what the future holds for us. Unforeseen events during our journey can ruin our travel plans and result in substantial financial loss. This is when you can thank yourself for buying an international travel insurance plan.

Have you got questions? Let's learn about travel insurance and why it can be a saviour in trying times.

Understanding travel insurance

Travel insurance is a type of insurance product that safeguards you financially against travel-related risks, which you may encounter during your international trip. It covers losses due to medical emergencies, flight delays or cancellations, trip cancellations/disruptions, missing baggage, stolen passports, etc. Securing your trip with comprehensive travel insurance will ensure you don't incur any financial loss in unfortunate events like medical emergencies, baggage loss and flight cancellation. You can buy travel insurance online (via the official websites of insurers or aggregators) or offline (via agencies or individual agents).

Benefits of travel insurance

Some key benefits offered by travel insurance are -

1. Medical emergencies: Healthcare is way more expensive abroad than in India. Unfortunately, if you require emergency hospitalisation during your overseas trip, travel insurance will cover these expenses and ensure necessary medical care and treatment. Insurance will also cover emergency evacuation if you have to be shifted to a better facility or back to your home country for treatment.

2. Flight delays/cancellations: Travel insurance will cover any additional costs you incur if your flight gets cancelled or delayed, such as accommodation, meals, etc.

3. Loss of baggage/passport: In case of lost/stolen/misplaced baggage, insurance will compensate for the loss. If your passport gets stolen or lost, the insurer will help you get a duplicate or new one.

4. Trip cancellation or interruption: If you have to cancel or cut short your trip due to covered reasons - such as natural disasters, travel advisories, family emergencies, etc. - travel insurance will reimburse the non-refundable costs of flight tickets, hotels, tours, etc.

5. Delay of checked-in baggage: You will be compensated for buying essential items like medicines, clothes, and toiletries if your baggage gets delayed.

6. Personal liability: If you accidentally cause injury to someone or damage his/her property, insurance will provide compensation, including legal fees.

7. Peace of mind: With travel insurance in tow, you can be at peace knowing you are financially secure in case of an unfortunate event.

Is travel insurance mandatory?

Travel insurance is not mandatory for all countries. Some countries which mandate international travel insurance are the Schengen countries, Cuba, Georgia, Qatar, Iran, Russia, etc. Without travel insurance, you may not get a visa for these countries. However, travel insurance is highly advisable even in countries where it is not mandatory, so you are better prepared for unexpected situations and save yourself from financial losses.

Types of travel insurance

Now that you know the benefits of travel insurance, the next step is to know which plan to buy for your trip. From family to multi-trip travel insurance, here are a few types of travel insurance you must know about -

1. Individual travel insurance: Ideal for solo travellers, individual travel insurance is meant to cover the needs of an individual.

2. Group travel insurance: This policy covers people travelling in groups. It is economical compared to buying individual plans for each traveller.

3. Family travel insurance: A single plan covers the immediate family members. It is meant for families travelling together.

4. Senior citizen travel insurance: Senior citizens have their set of risks and challenges due to ageing and other factors; hence, this type of insurance is specially designed for those above the age of 60. It saves them from unexpected medical expenses and many other risks.

5. Student travel insurance: Students travelling abroad to pursue higher studies can stay financially prepared against any risks with student travel insurance. It offers maximum coverage at an affordable cost.

6. Single-trip travel insurance: This type of insurance secures a single trip. This means the policy starts from the date of travel and ends on your return home or the end of your policy tenure, whichever is earlier. You can travel to multiple locations in one trip, but the maximum duration for travel is 180 days. Once you return home, the policy ends.

7. Multi-trip travel insurance: Multi-trip travel insurance is valid for one year, and you can take as many trips during this period. But there is a limit on the maximum number of days you can travel per trip. This policy is ideal for frequent travellers.

Conclusion

While travel insurance is not compulsory for all international destinations, it is still wise to protect yourself with the same to handle any trip-related emergencies. For your travel plans in 2025, buy the best travel insurance online or offline soon after booking your flight tickets and hotel, and safeguard yourself against travel-related uncertainties and potential financial risks.

