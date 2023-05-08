Exploring the role of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in Autism by HBOT-India: Research Offers New Insights

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 8 (/BusinessWire India): As research into the potential benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in treating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) advances, HBOT-India, a leading provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments in India, is eager to shed light on these findings. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or chamber, which increases plasma oxygen content leading to increased oxygen delivery to the body's tissues. This increased oxygen supply can promote healing, reduce inflammation & neuroplasticity and induce neural regeneration, which may be beneficial for individuals with ASD.

While HBOT is not yet officially approved as a treatment for autism, ongoing studies suggest that it may be a valuable addition to the range of therapies currently available for those on the autism spectrum.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder with complex causes, including genetic factors and environmental influences. It is characterized by challenges in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. The exact mechsms underlying autism are not yet fully understood, but research has suggested autism to be a multifactorial condition, with genetic and environmental risk factors (eg, prenatal and perinatal factors, socioeconomic status, or drug and toxin exposure) contributing to each individual's unique presentation and severity of symptoms. Cerebral hypoperfusion, inflammation, immune dysregulation, oxidative stress, impaired brain connectivity and mitochondrial dysfunction have been found to be associated with ASD.

Dr Mandeep Singh; Surgical and Molecular Oncolgist as well as specialist in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and Chief Mentor at HBOT-India, said, "Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been found to reduce inflammation and promote neurogenesis, which could lead to improvements in cognitive and social functioning in individuals with autism. With increased plasma oxygen content leading to increased oxygen delivery to damaged neural tissue through CSF and interstitial fluid, certain physiological abnormalities that HBOT might ameliorate, include cerebral hypoperfusion, inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Studies in which HBOT has been used at pressures > 1.5 ATA; duration of each session to be around 90 min and number of sessions to be > 40 have shown results with improvement in cognitive functions. These are preliminary results more research is definitely needed to confirm these findings, but the initial results are promising and provided hope in improvement from autism."

Arpan Talwar, the co-founder of HBOT-India, added, "The latest research on hyperbaric oxygen therapy and autism has shown promising results in improving the quality of life for individuals with autism. Although HBOT is not currently approved as a standalone treatment for autism, we believe it has great potential to be a complementary therapy that enhances the overall effectiveness of other treatments."

