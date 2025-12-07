Export Promotion Mission sets unified path to strengthen India's export competitiveness

New Delhi [India], December 7 : India took a major step to strengthen its export ecosystem with the launch of the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a unified framework approved in the Union Budget 2025-26. The Mission was designed to provide Indian exporters, especially MSMEs and first-time exporters, with simpler, faster, and more coordinated support.

As per data from a government release, with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31, the Mission aims to improve trade finance, strengthen market readiness and build competitiveness across regions and sectors. EPM brings together several fragmented schemes into one system so exporters can access support in a clear and predictable manner.

The policy rationale behind EPM is rooted in the need for a more coordinated export-support structure. India already has programmes such as interest equalisation and market-access initiatives, but official assessments show that challenges remain in access to affordable finance, meeting international quality standards, coordinated branding and easing logistics gaps. Recent export trends also point to the need for stronger digital systems and a single mechanism that can respond quickly to global trade changes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will act as the implementing agency, which will run a digital platform for applications, approvals and disbursal. The framework brings together the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of MSME, the Ministry of Finance, Export Promotion Councils, financial institutions and state governments. The focus is on real-time monitoring, inter-ministerial coordination and outcome-based delivery.

The Mission functions through two integrated components: Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha.

Niryat Protsahan deals with financial support, including interest subvention, export factoring, deep-tier financing and credit enhancements.

Niryat Disha focuses on non-financial needs such as testing and certification, branding, packaging, trade fairs, logistics help and district-level capacity-building.

Alongside the Mission, the government has also expanded the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters with an additional support of up to Rs 20,000 crore. The scheme provides 100 per cent credit guarantee coverage, helping exporters, especially MSMEs, access collateral-free working capital.

The Reserve Bank of India has added further support through the Trade Relief Measures issued in November 2025. These include moratoriums on loan repayments, extended credit tenures, flexible working-capital rules, regulatory forbearance and relaxed FEMA timelines for export realisation.

"By merging fiscal incentives, financial facilitation, digital governance and regulatory flexibility into a single mission-mode framework, the government has created a powerful platform to enhance India's global trade competitiveness," the release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor