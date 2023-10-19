Extreme Networks Announces Lucrative Partner Program

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 19: At Extreme Networks, partners are incredibly valued members of the organization. Extreme network believes that the key to ensuring an exceptional customer experience is always delivered through developing genuine relationships with partners. The mission is to engage with the best technology partners in the industry to combine our expertise and build revolutionary, end-to-end networking solutions for mutual customers and communities.

The Extreme Ignite Partner Program aligns the partner journey with the customer journey so that Extreme Partners can seamlessly drive new business and grow existing customers' sales potential within one simple, unified experience. Whether one is a new partner or have a longstanding relationship with Extreme, the program has specialized paths for every point in Extreme Partner journey and is designed to expand the channel opportunities, showcase your differentiation, equip you to confidently go to market, incentivize growth, and ultimately, increase your profitability.

The Extreme Ignite Partner Program features three partner levels: Diamond, Gold, and Authorized. Partners qualify for a single level based on previous and continued contributions to and investments in Extreme Networks.

Ignite Rewards Partner Communities

Ignite Rewards is the new, overarching partner communities' program. By moving from the former two communities, Champions and Heroes, Extreme has one inclusive, community-focused brand with designated personas. Each persona-based community will have a customized incentive plan based on their unique characteristics. In each community program, we will be awarding points for completing specific activities and behaviours. Community members will then be able to use those points to trade in for swag, gift cards, or experiences.

Deepak Gupta Country Leader Channel Sales & Alliances India & South Asia says, "Join our partner Program & Extreme Networks will give the user One Network which connects everything, one cloud which manages everything & One Extreme which optimizes everything & comes with universal licensing & no hidden costs."

Rajesh Kumar Senior Vice President Inflow Technologies said, "On behalf of Extreme we pride ourselves on ensuring we provide best-in-class service to our customers and partners. For our customers, that means ensuring the quality and delivery of our services exceeds expectations and enhances customer experience. For our partners, that means ensuring we provide a unified support experience to both them and our mutual customers depending on the type of support services required."

Industry Awards and Recognition

Notable recognitions form the industry for Extreme are, 2023 Sustainability Excellence, CRN5-Star Partner Program, 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant, 2023 Cloud Infrastructure of the year, 2022 Network Project of the year.

Extreme makes the network a strategic asset to your business - turning it into profit centre, not a cost centre. Extreme enables organizations to extend the reach of their business by using the network as a backbone to drive new services by making networking more intelligent, secure, and simple. We help drive business outcomes that move your organization forward. We've organized our product strategy and portfolio in a way that makes it very simple for customers. 1 Network, 1 Cloud, 1 Extreme removes the complexity for customers when it comes to seeing, managing, and deploying a network by reducing risk, streamlining operations, and enabling infinite distribution and scale.

